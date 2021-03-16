Iron Mountain adopts a new look, reflecting a more diversified business

The hope is to convey the breadth of services that the company now offers customers, beyond the traditional document storage that has been its mainstay for decades. Think of a mountain range, as opposed to a mountain.

Bill Meaney, chief executive at Boston-based data storage firm Iron Mountain, is unveiling a new logo and marketing tagline on Tuesday. The motto: “Climb Higher.” The logo: three mountain silhouettes, instead of one.

“You realize it’s no single mountain that’s important,” Meaney said in an interview. “The focus is on the customer, not the specific product.”

In the past five years, Iron Mountain has branched off into digital variations of its largely paper-based business, ranging from opening data centers for big corporate clients to archiving musical recordings. It acquired a company that ships valuable artwork, and it invested in a high-tech storage service for consumers.

The evolution has been a major leap forward for a company named after a mountain in Germantown, N.Y., where a forward-thinking businessman once built an underground vault to protect documents for New York City businesses, partly as a safeguard in the event of a nuclear attack, some seven decades ago.

The expansion effort in recent years, Meaney said, is enabling Iron Mountain to forecast revenue growth of 2 percent to 6 percent this year (excluding any future acquisitions), up from the $4.1 billion in revenue it generated in 2020. That would be the company’s highest level of revenue growth in the past decade.

In a call with investors and analysts last month, Meaney said Iron Mountain saw particular demand for its data center business in 2020. Iron Mountain more than tripled its new data-center leases in 2020, compared with its 2019 growth rate.

Meaney said that the new branding campaign will largely be digital, with one major exception: Its storage trucks, nearly ubiquitous around the Boston area, will serve as rolling billboards to showcase the new look.

He said it was important for Iron Mountain employees — sorry, “mountaineers” — to adjust during the pandemic to meet clients’ needs. Examples abounded, he said, including setting up new mailroom services, or establishing an unemployment benefit processing system for one state that was flooded with requests.

“Our customers are in a hybrid physical and digital world,” Meaney said. “They need to be able to deal with both.”

