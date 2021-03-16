ShowPlace Icon Theater in Seaport is closing permanently

The ShowPlace Icon Theater in the Seaport District will close permanently, the company and its landlord confirmed on Monday.

WS Development, the owner of the building at 60 Seaport Blvd., said it will be “evaluating next steps and timelines for the theatre in the near future.”

“Due to the economic impact of the pandemic and despite collaborative efforts from both WS Development and Kerasotes ShowPlace Theatres to avoid such, it has been mutually agreed between both parties that Kerasotes ShowPlace Theatre will no longer operate the theatre at The Seaport,” the parties wrote in a joint statement to the Globe.