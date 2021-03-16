ShowPlace Icon Theater in Seaport is closing permanently

The ShowPlace Icon Theater in the Seaport District will close permanently, the company and its landlord confirmed on Monday.
WS Development, the owner of the building at 60 Seaport Blvd., said it will be “evaluating next steps and timelines for the theatre in the near future.”
“Due to the economic impact of the pandemic and despite collaborative efforts from both WS Development and Kerasotes ShowPlace Theatres to avoid such, it has been mutually agreed between both parties that Kerasotes ShowPlace Theatre will no longer operate the theatre at The Seaport,” the parties wrote in a joint statement to the Globe.
The Boston Icon theater is owned by Kerasotes ShowPlace Theatres, a Chicago-based cinema chain.
ShowPlace wrote in a statement posted to Twitter that while it “did everything we could to adjust to the constant challenges of the pandemic, ultimately it was not enough to remain open.” The post indicated that the theater’s closure is effective immediately.
As of Monday, the Boston theater location was no longer listed on the ShowPlace Icon website, and its local social media accounts appeared to have been deleted.
Movie theaters have been allowed to be open in Massachusetts since July 6, but on September 25, ShowPlace Icon said it would temporarily close the Boston theater, citing the need to wait for “a meaningful and sustainable schedule of new movies.” At the time, ShowPlace was predicting a reopening sometime in November.
