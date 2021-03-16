The spring housing market approaches. Good luck.

The median price for a single-family home in the region hit a new record in February, again, reaching $648,750, up 5.7 percent from the same month last year. That’s according to data out Tuesday from the Greater Boston Association of Realtors. Condo prices climbed too, up 3.1 percent to $597,000.

And now, as the typically busy spring market opens up, that could send prices even higher.

Home prices in Greater Boston have continued to surge at the start of 2021 for one simple reason: There’s just not much to buy.

It’s been the trend for months now, driven by strong demand — a rebounding economy, still-low interest rates, and cooped-up apartment-dwellers looking for space to stretch out — coupled with supply that remains quite low, said Dino Confalone, an agent with Gibson Sotheby’s International in Cambridge and the current president of GBAR.

“Buyer enthusiasm has been through the roof over the first two months of the year, with many eager to get a head start on the traditional spring selling season,” he said. “There’s a lot of pent-up demand from buyers who’ve been house-hunting for months, if not years.”

Would-be sellers, though, are considerably less enthusiastic, with many choosing instead to stay where they are. Inventory of homes for sale was down sharply in February compared to a year ago, with new listings of single-family homes off by nearly a quarter, and overall listings on the market down 43 percent. Condo listings climbed 17 percent, partly due to new construction, and partly due to a shift in demand towards more suburban locales. But in those suburban markets where traditional single-family homes predominate, there’s a sharp mismatch between what people want and what’s out there to buy.

“Right now, buyer demand is strongest in the suburban single-family home market, especially in communities outside of Route 128,” Confalone said. “The pandemic has caused many to reassess their housing needs, and that’s prompted many to forgo condo life in exchange for a single-family property in the suburbs where the dollar goes farther.”

Indeed, Confalone said, the supply shortage is becoming self-reinforcing. One common reason that he hears from homeowners wary of putting a house on the market is that they don’t see anything they could buy, and choose instead to stay put and perhaps renovate. Then no one can buy their house either.

On the flip side, Confalone said, there are bargains to be had in the city, where condo buildings keep opening despite the relative shortage of buyers. Condo listings are up 29 percent in the city of Boston, with a growing number selling for below their initial asking price. A bargain, though, doesn’t mean cheap. The median price of a Boston condo in February still hit nearly $690,000, up 3.4 percent compared with a year ago.

