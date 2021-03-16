What will the $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed into law last week mean for your family?

The $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed into law last week by President Biden could go a long way in helping families and businesses recover from a devastating year of loss due to the pandemic.
The $1,400-per-person checks are landing in bank accounts this week. Big tax breaks are coming for parents. So is more help for people who’ve lost their jobs in the pandemic or who are struggling to pay the rent.
