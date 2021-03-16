3 places we supported this week

Celebrating holidays during a global pandemic isn’t always fun, or easy. Good thing for us, Paddy’s Public House was there to help. If I’d had to cook for Christmas, it would have been a disaster, or pasta. Visiting a family member with actual culinary skills was out of the question, but I remembered that our friendly neighborhood Irish pub on a side street in West Newton was offering premade holiday meals — and I pressed the panic button on Christmas Eve.

They whipped up haddock and turkey dinners for us in no time. When I heated them up the next day in the microwave, they fortunately tasted like they had just come out of the Paddy’s kitchen, not the Chesto fridge.

Chicken cordon bleu supreme.

Paddy’s and O’Hara’s Food & Spirits, its older sister in Newton Highlands, turned to takeout to survive the pandemic, like many full-service restaurants. At Paddy’s, that meant reserving a spot or two in front of the restaurant for pickup, and converting a dining booth to a takeout station at the wheelchair entrance. The staff got creative around the holidays to make up for the lack of in-restaurant festivities. Co-owner Barbara O’Hara said her crew came up with a simplified holiday takeout menu, deliberately selecting dishes that would work well in a microwave. They did practice runs to make sure.

Even with the takeout push, revenue was down about 33 percent in January and February from the same time a year ago, pre-pandemic, she said. But there are signs of life in the dining room: For the first time since the pandemic hit, sit-down sales have started to exceed takeout at the family’s two restaurants. Still, O’Hara expects to keep the takeout station at the back ramp in place for the foreseeable future.

A burger at Paddy's Public House.

The regular Paddy’s menu is standard pub fare, but of higher quality than most. Our favorites on regular nights include the salmon, that haddock, the salads, the turkey burger. The pizza is solid. Just don’t ask for a milkshake, as one of my friends did at the bar a few years ago.

A salad at Paddy's Public House.

The O’Haras have gone to great lengths to make sure their twin Newton pubs feel like pieces of the Emerald Isle — with the obligatory cozy booths, wood panels, and old-timey decor. Paddy’s was the last pub we visited before COVID-19 shut everything down. (The pre-St. Patrick’s Day quiet that Sunday was eerie.) It might be the first one we go to once it’s all over. And maybe, if we’re in a pinch, we’ll call on Paddy’s again if we need some help next Christmas.

Paddy’s Public House, 95 Elm St., Newton, 617-965-6444, www.paddys.us. Appetizers $5-$13, sandwiches and entrees $7-$25, desserts $6.50-$8.

JON CHESTO, Business Reporter

Takeout from Double Chin. Rachel Raczka

DOUBLE CHIN

Cheeky name, cheeky menu — Double Chin first won me over when it arrived in Chinatown with its cube toasts, hollowed brioche French toast overflowing with ice cream, mochi, and Pocky. Owners and sisters Gloria and Emily Chin (thus the name) have an ever-evolving menu of twists on takeout standbys, like craisin crab rangoon and tteokbokki coated in pesto and sesame seeds, along with more-standard wok dishes, noodle soups, and more. Their fusions work outstandingly well — chow fun mac and cheese! Asahi-battered fish and chips! — if occasionally veering in a direction best suited for stomachs under 25. (The mapo tofu nachos and a Nashville hot chicken-inspired sandwich on a pineapple bun looked like a mukbang fever dream that might do me in, but my boyfriend loved that sandwich.) Still, it’s prudent to indulge in the Capri Funs — neon-colored mixers that level up with a shot of vodka or rum — and the Vegan Chili PopQuorn “Chicken,” which is texturally unusual but scratches that greasy, spicy-sweet General Tso’s itch for vegetarians. And don’t sleep on the sesame lace and almond cookies — made by sister business Bao Bao Bakery. Meanwhile, I’m already dreaming of my next order: Portuguese “Chicken” Rice, a vegetarian version of the cheesy Macanese comfort food.

86 Harrison Ave., Chinatown, Boston, 617-482-0682. Snacks and appetizers $7-$21, sandwiches and entrees $9-$27, desserts $6-$12.

RACHEL RACZKA, Globe Correspondent

Takeout from Veggie Galaxy. Matthew Berg

VEGGIE GALAXY

When I was living in the North End, good vegetarian food was predictably difficult to come by — tofu and seitan aren’t exactly staples of Italian cuisine. So, as a treat after a long day of work, my co-worker and I would hop on the Red Line into Central Square and feast at Veggie Galaxy, a retro, plant-based diner. We’d devour stacks of fluffy pancakes topped with dollops of almond butter, split a side of gooey vegan mozzarella sticks, and order frappes made with decadent FoMu ice cream. It’s been nearly a year since we last sat at the stylish booths or the diner’s counter facing the kitchen (I miss watching the chefs in action), so I wanted to try something new, something I missed from my carnivorous days that isn’t offered at many plant-based eateries: a meatball sub. I knew from the first bite that I made the right decision. House-made seitan “meatballs,” topped with marinara and asiago and served on a freshly baked roll, melt in your mouth and would fool most meat lovers. The cole slaw on the side is fresh and packed with flavor, complementing the saucy sandwich. And I couldn’t resist one of the diner’s most popular items — chick’n and waffles. Three pieces of house-made seitan “chicken” perch atop a Belgian waffle, drizzled in real maple syrup. The crunchy seitan provides a savory balance to the dense, sweet waffles. Veggie Galaxy’s menu is massive and worth exploring: Try the shepherd’s pie, a Reuben, or a tuna melt. You may be wondering how the restaurant offers these items without meat, but that’s part of the fun — wondering how they do it, and knowing it’ll be delicious.

Veggie Galaxy, 450 Massachusetts Ave., Central Square, Cambridge, 617-497-1513, www.veggiegalaxy.com. Breakfast $7.99-$15.99, lunch $6.99-$14.99, dinner $13.99-$15.99, desserts $4.99-$10.99.

MATT BERG, Metro Correspondent and Digital Producer





