Artist Nora Valdez lets cancer patients light the way with ‘We Heal’

She started collecting the answers in workshops and video interviews in April. Most of the 61 total participants attended virtual meetings where they crafted collages, mandalas, poems, and personal prayer flags in response to Valdez’s prompts. Seven patients sat down for in-depth conversations with Valdez and an accompanying video artist to talk about their individual healing journeys. In the end, the artist integrated their responses with family photos, favorite landscapes, and other meaningful images.

The Boston-based Argentinian artist is the brains behind “We Heal,” a project that encouraged local cancer patients — many of whom are immigrants — to answer two questions: What images, words, people, and foods bring comfort? And what inspires and brings hope?

The result? A 22-page picture book and 25-minute video presentation that debuts Friday.

“The most important part of the project was the time we got together, even if it was through the computer,” Valdez said.

Four patients recounted their healing journeys for the video presentation portion of "We Heal." Nora Valdez

“We Heal” is a collaboration with patients from the Cancer & Sickle Cell Support Programs at Boston Medical Center, patients from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and the Urbano Project arts and education nonprofit in Jamaica Plain. (Urbano Project youth participated in much the same way as the patients, offering up stories and collages inspired by their own lives.) The project was funded by a New England Foundation for the Arts (NEFA) Creative City Boston grant, as well as the Barr and Boston foundations.

A pre-pandemic version of the project would have worked with these same participants, but looked significantly different. Valdez, who typically focuses on 3-D and sculptural art, initially set out to create three home-like installations for a Boston Medical Center waiting room. The “walls” of these houses would have been plastered with collages and drawings patients assembled in-person with Valdez.

Instead, the final product landed far beyond Valdez’s comfort zone. It’s unlike any of the work she has shown at the Boston Sculptors Gallery or Fitchburg Art Museum.

“We had to transform this project the way we had to transform our lives,” she said in a phone interview last week.

Still, Valdez said “We Heal” was a source of light in the darkest parts of this year. “Usually, I like to have my projects look very professional. For this, many people were on their own, and I could not control anything,” she said. “But many of the workshops were just an hour and a half of laughter. And that proves how art can be an amazing therapy.”

Valdez will present the book and video components and also answer questions in a Zoom event Friday at 6:30 p.m. Register in advance via eventbrite.com. The book and video will be available a short time later via www.urbanoproject.org.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.