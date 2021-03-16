Elliot Page breaks barriers as first openly transgender man on cover of Time

In a vulnerable interview, the “Juno” and “Umbrella Academy” star opened up about his decision to come out as transgender late last year and the journey to embrace his true self. Page shared his gender identity with the world in December in an Instagram post: “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” he wrote.

Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page made history Tuesday, when he became the first transgender man to appear on the cover of Time Magazine , according to the magazine.

“I just never recognized myself,” Page told Time. “For a long time I could not even look at a photo of myself.”

Since coming out, the reactions to the his announcement have been widely mixed, Page said. “What I was anticipating was a lot of support and love and a massive amount of hatred and transphobia,” he said to journalist Katy Steinmetz.

“That’s essentially what happened.”

Page said the COVID-19 pandemic gave him the time and space to explore and accept his gender expression.

“I had a lot of time on my own to really focus on things that I think, in so many ways, unconsciously, I was avoiding,” he said, while naming Laverne Cox and Janet Mock as his personal inspirations. “I was finally able to embrace being transgender and letting myself fully become who I am.”

And getting top surgery “completely transformed” his life, Page said. He highlighted that surgery is not necessary for transgender individuals. But for him, it was “not only life-changing but lifesaving.”

In the interview, Page advocated against hate crimes and transphobic rhetoric, denouncing politicians and legislation aiming to bar trans youth from public spaces like bathrooms, sports teams, or locker rooms.

“Extremely influential people are spreading these myths and damaging rhetoric — every day you’re seeing our existence debated,” Page said. “Transgender people are so very real.”

“We know who we are,” Page added. “People cling to these firm ideas [about gender] because it makes people feel safe. But if we could just celebrate all the wonderful complexities of people, the world would be such a better place.”

The entertainer also touched on his recent divorce from Emma Portner and the opportunity to direct, produce, and play what he called “dude roles” in the future.

“I’m really excited to act, now that I’m fully who I am, in this body,” he said. “No matter the challenges and difficult moments of this, nothing amounts to getting to feel how I feel now.”

He shared the magazine cover, bearing the headline ‘I’m fully who I am,’ in a tweet.

“With deep respect for those who came before me, gratitude for those who have supported me & great concern for the generation of trans youth we must all protect, please join me and decry anti-trans legislation, hate & discrimination in all its forms,” Page wrote.

The cover will grace the March 29-April 5 issue of Time.

