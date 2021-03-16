Recipe: For March Madness games, snack on spicy chicken wings with avocado green goddess dip

Makes about 3 dozen

If you're looking for a great snack or easy meal during March Madness, try these marinated and roasted chicken wings with ample black pepper and loads of lemon. They marinate for 30 minutes, then roast for 50. While the wings are in the oven, blend the avocado for a dip with parsley and scallions, mayo, yogurt, and lemon. When the wings are fully cooked, give them a few minutes more under the broiler to brown and crisp the skin. Serve them right out of the oven with the cooling dip. Finish any leftover dip with tortilla chips or pretzels or thin it with buttermilk to make a dressing for coleslaw.

DIP

1 ripe avocado ¼ cup mayonnaise ½ cup plain Greek yogurt Juice of 1 lemon Salt and pepper, to taste ½ cup chopped fresh parsley 3 scallions, thinly sliced

1. Halve the avocado, remove the pit, and scoop the flesh into a blender bowl. Add the mayonnaise, yogurt, and lemon juice. Blend until smooth.

2. Add salt, pepper, parsley, and scallions. Blend again until thoroughly combined. Transfer the mixture to a bowl, cover, and refrigerate until using.

WINGS

3 pounds chicken wing pieces (separated at the main joint) Salt and black pepper, to taste Grated rind and juice of 3 lemons 1 teaspoon sugar 1 tablespoon vegetable oil 1 tablespoon hot sauce 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley 1 scallion, thinly sliced

1. In a bowl, combine the chicken wings, salt, a generous sprinkle of black pepper, lemon rind and juice, sugar, oil, and hot sauce. Toss well and refrigerate for 30 minutes, tossing at least once.

2. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Set a metal rack inside a rimmed baking sheet.

3. Place the wings on the rack. Roast for 45 to 50 minutes, rotating the pan once and turning the wings once, or until the wings are cooked through and begin to pull away from the bone.

4. Turn on the broiler. Set a rack about 6 inches from the element. Broil the wings for 2 to 5 minutes, watching them carefully, or until they are golden brown.

5. Transfer to a serving plate and garnish with parsley and scallions. Serve hot with the avocado dip.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick