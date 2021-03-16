Recipe: For St. Patrick’s Day, bake a buttermilk soda bread studded with raisins and walnuts

Makes 1 large round

A raisin-studded soda bread gets a little heft from toasted walnuts and a small amount of yellow cornmeal. The dough is mixed with buttermilk, shaped into the classic round with an "x" cut on top, and baked until golden. The bread has lots of flavor with a nice golden crust whose edges crumble a little when you cut into the round. Save the crumbs to sprinkle on your cup of yogurt.

1 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped 2¾ cups flour 1½ teaspoons baking soda ½ teaspoon baking powder ½ teaspoon salt ¼ cup sugar ⅓ cup yellow cornmeal 5 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces 1 cup golden raisins 1 egg ¾ cup buttermilk, or more if needed Extra flour (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand a small baking dish and a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

2. Spread the walnuts in the baking dish and transfer to the oven. Toast for 8 minutes, turning once or twice, or until they start to brown; cool. Leave the oven on.

3. In a large bowl, whisk the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, sugar, and cornmeal to blend them thoroughly.

4. Scatter the butter over the flour mixture. Using a pastry blender or two blunt knives, cut the butter into the flour until it is reduced to small pea-size bits. With a rubber spatula, stir in the walnuts and raisins.

5. In another bowl, whisk together the egg and all but 2 tablespoons buttermilk. Pour the egg-buttermilk mixture over the flour mixture. With the rubber spatula, stir to form large clumps. Add the remaining buttermilk, 1 tablespoon at a time, if necessary, or more, if there are dry crumbs in the bottom of the bowl.

6. Turn the clumps out onto a lightly floured counter and work them lightly to form a dough. Shape it into a plump ball that is about 5 1/2 to 6 inches in diameter. Set it on the baking sheet. Use a sharp parking knife to slash a shallow X in the top of the dough.

7. Bake the bread for 50 minutes, or until it it is firm to the touch and golden brown. If the top begins to brown too quickly halfway through cooking, loosely tent the dough with a sheet of foil. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Use a serrated knife to cut into thick slices and serve with butter and preserves.

Lisa Yockelson