Recipe: Use an ice cream scoop to make oatmeal raisin scones for St. Patrick’s Day

Makes 12

Oatmeal gives this easy food-processor scone dough a nutty, earthy flavor; raisins add just the right amount of sweetness. Grind the oats in a food processor, mix in the flour, sugar, and leavenings, and then pulse in the butter until it forms small pieces. All that’s left is to add raisins, an egg, and some buttermilk, which you do in a bowl. This method omits rolling or cutting. Use an ice cream scoop to drop the thick but sticky dough onto a baking sheet (or shape it with two spoons) and they’re in and out of the oven in about 15 minutes. You've got scones with golden, rounded tops and of plenty of crunch, with a soft crumb just waiting for butter and jam.

2 cups old-fashioned oats 2 cups flour ¼ cup sugar 1 tablespoon baking powder ½ teaspoon baking soda ¾ teaspoon salt 12 tablespoons (1 1/2 sticks) cold, unsalted butter, cut into 1-inch cubes ¾ cup dark raisins 1 egg, lightly beaten ½ cup buttermilk, or more if needed Extra buttermilk (for brushing) Extra sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Have on hand a 2 1/2-inch-diameter ice cream scoop.

2. In a food processor, work the oats until they look like coarse meal. Add the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Pulse to blend them. Add the butter and pulse until it forms small, pea-size pieces.

3. Transfer the mixture to a bowl and stir in the raisins until evenly distributed.

4. Make a well in the center of the bowl. Add the egg and buttermilk to the well and beat with a fork to blend them. Use the fork to incorporate the dry ingredients until the mixture forms a dough. Add more buttermilk, 1 tablespoon at a time, if there are dry patches on the bottom of the bowl.

5. With the ice cream scoop, make large rounds of dough. Or use 2 spoons to scoop the dough and pat it with your hands into smooth rounds. Place them, rounded sides up, on the baking sheet, leaving 1 1/2-inches between them. Brush the mounds with buttermilk and sprinkle with sugar.

6. Bake for 15 to 16 minutes, or until the scones are golden brown. Cool on the pan for a few minutes before serving.

Sally Pasley Vargas