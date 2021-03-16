At Taberna de Haro on Beacon Street, Deborah Hansen endures

She first traveled there as a college freshman. “I was enamored of the food; even the smells were familiar to me. I felt I must have been Spanish in another life,” she says. She completed her junior year abroad and then returned for a master’s degree in Latin American literature and Spanish.

For more than 22 years, Deborah Hansen has operated Taberna de Haro on Beacon Street in Brookline — an intimate, atmospheric slice of Spain.

The quintessential neighborhood restaurant, Taberna was never flashy or bold; it always held a sense of discovery for visitors and locals alike. Now, her restaurant is open at 50 percent capacity, with a patio that opens when it’s warmer than 50 degrees. She feels optimistic about what’s to come.

“People are excited to be back out, and most people are extremely gracious and congratulatory. They realize that there is a huge risk to restaurants right now, and they’re genuinely happy to see when you make it,” she says.

Walk me through what happened for you a year ago.

It was creeping up on us in February. We noticed the weekends were not busy. There was a decline in business starting in February. When we got the news we immediately switched to takeout and delivery. We didn’t close for a minute. We had Instagram posts, sent out newsletters to people on my website newsletter list saying, ‘OK, we’re moving to takeout.’

We quickly adapted to what dishes worked, what people wanted. I quickly saw that what people really wanted was complete meals. My tapas theme is very popular in a restaurant, but to pack up 10 little dishes people like that? Oh my goodness. It’s so wasteful, and the price of takeout containers skyrocketed overnight. Takeout containers became scarce. I realized people appreciated a full meal, so I started doing boxed dinners in disposable aluminum containers: braised lamb shank and sauteed artichokes, all in one aluminum box you could put into the oven and heat. We ran the gamut and increased our takeout business.

However, takeout business is a break-even proposition at best. The only reason I could break even was that I roped my boyfriend into helping me and did not pay him. I stopped taking a salary myself. I didn’t take a salary from March until June. It was just to keep my vulnerable employees, the ones who could not get unemployment, employed. I furloughed my front-of-the-house servers. I’m sure you’ve heard this 10, 20, 30 times. I kept my back-of-the-house employees and reduced hours.

I quickly realized nobody wants dinner on Mondays. Fridays and Saturdays between 5-7 were crazy. It takes about seven seconds to plate a dish and 30 seconds to box up a dish. The first Saturday night, when we were getting phone calls in big numbers, we were swamped. It just takes so long. It takes a lot of organization. Takeout is a big deal. I don’t think anyone realizes how much organizational skill it requires.

On June 11, we opened for outdoor dining. It was, of course, inundated. People were so thrilled; we did it carefully, we kept all the tables six feet apart, servers were in gloves, masks, sanitizer everywhere.

Most people were lovely. There was a percentage of people who were simply awful and unfair to my staff who were putting their lives at risk by waiting on people with no mask. It was unbelievable sometimes. ‘Where did you come from? How can you be so rude?’ Overall, it was good and lucrative. Summer was fantastic. October was warm, which was a gift. We did a brisk patio business through October.

Business dropped off and I started hemorrhaging cash. In December, I lost $10,000 a week. I’m not exaggerating. I had to close. I closed for the month of January.

Is there any optimism now?

Right now, I am filled with hope and optimism, for myself and for my fellow man and woman. I feel like we have learned some very valuable lessons. I think everyone got an enormous lesson in gratitude and being so thankful for what you have and all you did not lose in the pandemic. Some people lost everything. If you only lost a little, you should be celebratory.

I’m very hopeful that people are a little different and a little warmer and more loving and more grateful. I know business in summer will be fantastic and a 180-degree turn from December. In December, I was beleaguered, exhausted, scared to death, worried for my back-of-house staff. I was worried how I would protect them for what winter was sure to bring: desolation. I paid them sick time and vacation for January. I was closed for five weeks and paid them for four weeks. I’ve owned my restaurant for 22 years. December was the first time when I felt like: I don’t know if I can do this.

What will the Boston restaurant scene be like when this is done?

I envision pure, unadulterated ebullience. I think people will be so delighted to be out. I think strangers are going to talk to each other more than they ever have. I think people are going to be warm and relish the privilege of the simple things, like making plans: making plans for tomorrow with your friends and making plans for six months from now to take a trip. I think plans and companionship are going to be priorities.

Are there neighborhoods that will be forever changed or suffer?

I have a fear that the one thing Boston was already losing at a terrible pace was small independent businesses. Huge chains and big companies out of New York and elsewhere were already taking over our landscape. Rents are too high, and those last remaining mom-and-pop places could not hang on through this. The fact that they may well be gone is a huge loss. That’s the heart and soul of a neighborhood: the little authentic taco place. Those, to me, are absolutely vital to a healthy, interesting neighborhood.

Nobody wants big corporate identities. The repetitiveness: noodle bars everywhere. Now taco bars everywhere. The repetitiveness, because big companies come in and just want to capitalize on a fad. I think it’s so dangerous to a neighborhood, because it’s soulless. That was a big point I would try to drive home with my newsletter and on my website: Make sure you frequent places in your neighborhood that you want to survive, because if you don’t, they won’t. I hope that for the precious few that remain, people will value them like they never valued them before.

Gambas al Ajillo (grilled shrimp) from Taberna de Haro in Brookline. Wendy Maeda/Globe Staff

How has Boston’s dining scene changed over the years?

OpenTable changed everything. I never used to take reservations. People would line up and wait; they would buy wine. Once OpenTable became the dominant force and people could see where they could get a table anywhere, that ended. People weren’t willing to even wait 20 minutes anywhere.

Food writing: There were so many little magazines in Boston, and people were always writing about food and wine. One by one, they all died, and it all went online with unqualified reviewers. It goes online with the amateur reviewer who doesn’t know. They will take your restaurant to task for something he or she doesn’t understand. It took me a while to manage until I realized: Don’t manage it.

You have to pay for things to be boosted on Facebook. You pay for OpenTable, and it’s a little insidious — all of these third parties inserting between you and your customer and convincing you without them you won’t have a customer, without them you can’t find a customer, or the customer they won’t find you. It’s not true. Customers found us before. We were full all the time before there was Instagram and Twitter and the Internet.

What are your most-missed Boston restaurants?

The Elephant Walk across the street from me. I loved that restaurant. I thought it was amazing and unique. That’s what I’m talking about, when we lose our unique things in Boston. I’m afraid they won’t get them back. Rents will go down for three months and then right back in the stratosphere. A young chef and his partner with their great creative ideas doing something unique isn’t happening.

Of course, I will miss Eastern Standard terribly. Their disappearance embodies all the ills in the Boston restaurant scene … When mega landlords drive the dining market, and not talented chefs, it makes for an utterly vapid food scene.

I’m also missing places where you dine for real. Every single place is small plates now. I’m so tired of that. I want to have a beautiful first course, second course, amuse-buche beforehand. A cheese plate. Everything that opens is fast-casual, small plates. I feel like Boston is desperately needing more lovely dining. We need great French cuisine in Boston; we need meals you can sink your teeth into.

For the first time, I started selling rack of lamb. I did it one day and it was a complete hit. People love knife-and-fork food. I know; I’m a tapas restaurant! But the thing I’ve fought against with my restaurant is, in Spain, they eat tapas sometimes. The rest of the time, they eat food! They eat a first course, a second course, a dessert. It’s one aspect.

What has gotten you through the pandemic? Any indulgences?

Books. Right now I’m reading ‘The Overstory’ by Richard Powers. And up gin cocktails.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.