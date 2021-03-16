These patios are open for springtime gatherings

The forecast calls for warmer weather in the days ahead, and if that has you longing for an al fresco meal, rejoice: Plenty of restaurants have maintained patios all year long or are reintroducing them for springtime. As always, check with your favorite spot before setting out — details are always subject to change.
Open now
Alcove (50 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston)
Aquitaine (11 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill)
Back Bay Social (867 Boylston St., Boston)
Bianca (47 Boylston St, Chestnut Hill)
Blackmoor (1 Chelsea St., Charlestown)
Branch Line (321 Arsenal St. Watertown)
Café Landwer (900 Beacon St., Boston, and 383 Chestnut Hill Ave., Brighton)
Chickadee (21 Drydock Ave., Boston)
City Tap House (10 Boston Wharf Road, Boston)
City Works (91 Arsenal Yards Blvd., Watertown)
Coppersmith (40 W. Third St., Boston)
Dorchester Brewing Company (1250 Massachusetts Ave., Boston)
Harvest (44 Brattle St., Cambridge)
Legal Sea Foods (55 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill)
LongCross (501 Fellsway, Medford)
Lucia (415 Hanover St., Boston)
Mare (223 Hanover St., Boston), Rochambeau (900 Boylston St., Boston)
Scampo (215 Charles St., Boston)
Trattoria Il Panino (280 Hanover St., Boston)
Woods Hill Pier 4 (300 Pier Four Blvd., Boston)
Coming soon
Bambara (25 Edwin H. Land Blvd., Cambridge)
Prezza (24 Fleet St., Boston)
Thistle & Leek (105 Union St., Newton)
Tiger Mama (1363 Boylston St., Boston)
Trina’s Starlite Lounge (3 Beacon St., Somerville)
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.