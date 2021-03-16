Yo-Yo Ma and friends are holding a benefit to save Royal East

Royal East , a Malaysian restaurant in Cambridge, is one such home. In December a few of the restaurant’s loyal customers, including cellist Yo-Yo Ma, found out the place they frequented for 40 years was in financial trouble. So Ma and six others banded together on a mission to save it.

Home has never been as important as it is now. While people have been spending more time at home in the past year, their other homes — restaurants where moments are celebrated and friends are made — are in danger of closing.

For so many Bostonians, Malaysian restaurant Royal Eats is a home away from home.

As part of that effort, on March 19, the group will hold a benefit that includes a performance by Ma. During the streamed event, a music lesson from Ma will also be auctioned off. The money raised will be used to help keep the restaurant afloat.

Advertisement

“One of the things we look for in life is a place to call home,” said Ma in a Zoom interview with the Globe. “For some people, that home is music, for others, it’s food. . . . I knew that music would be a part of how I can help Royal East.”

Inside Royal East. Handout

But months before Ma got the call about Royal East, two loyal patrons, Erik and Shen, had already decided to do something to help the struggling restaurant. (For personal reasons, both have requested that only their first names be used.)

In early October, the couple checked in on the owners of Royal East, Evans Fu and Karen Yee, and “started trying to help them right away,” said Erik, a web designer and community organizer. “When we finally did get down there, we realized they’re in deeper trouble than we imagined.”

Erik built a new website and implemented an online ordering system (their old one didn’t take credit cards). Shen worked on the graphic design and organized photographs of all 200 menu items. Together, they created a GoFundMe account, which has raised just under $15,000 for Royal East.

Advertisement

Erik and Shen at Royal East. Courtesy of Shen C. and Erik H.

After a few weeks, more patrons were looped in. Michael Short, an associate professor at MIT, began using his faculty connections to help sway Royal East’s landlords to defer rent for Royal East until at least June. Short is also working on solidifying an official arrangement between the university and the restaurant to feed students.

“I’ve been at MIT since I was 18, and I’ve been going loyally since then,” said Short. “When I found out they were in trouble, I took out a $1,000 gift certificate. I was feeling good about myself until I was like, ‘Wait that covers a single day of expenses.’”

Short offered to help and was connected to David Perlman, a retired physicist, who looped in his friends, fellow diehard Royal East fans Lisa Wong, her husband Lynn Chang, and Yo-Yo Ma. Erik and Shen reached out to Ma, and the group was born.

“We decided that the obvious thing to do is form a group and then proceed from there,” said Ma. “We got to know each other and appreciate each other’s strengths.”

This February was the first group meeting. Erik and Shen were in charge of web development and operations for the gala; Short was working on the MIT connection. It was Ma’s idea to put on a concert with Wong, Chang, and their children.

Advertisement

Yo-Yo Ma during the Celebrating America event on Jan. 20, 2021. Associated Press

“The hope is to obviously build community, build loyalty, and to build awareness,” said Ma. “I think living in a very consumer oriented society, we often forget that it’s people behind these tragedies who get affected when a pandemic hits.”

The first half of the benefit will be about that community connection. Guests will share their stories about the restaurant, and photos and videos of old celebrations will be presented on Zoom. Auction items will also be announced. The second hour will be a concert featuring Yo-Yo Ma, Lynn Chang, Lisa Wong, Hsin-Yun Huang, and others.

While they hope the concert raises money to help Royal East survive the pandemic, their work doesn’t end there, because the restaurant is such a big part of their lives.

For Shen, a Malaysian immigrant who moved to Cambridge to get her undergraduate degree at MIT, losing Royal East would be like losing a piece of home.

Poh Piah at Royal East. Kayana Szymczak

“I can actually eat Malaysian food [at Royal East],” said Shen. “[The owners] also treat us like their kids. It’s like having an extra Malaysian auntie and uncle in the city.”

Royal East is where Wong and Chang celebrated their son’s one month birthday and, 30 years later, Chang’s father’s 90th birthday. Short has celebrated his students’ milestones there, Ma has frequented the restaurant with his family for more than 30 years, and Perlman started going to Royal East before it was even Royal East.

“Yeah, I was there from the very beginning,” said Perlman.

Advertisement

The idea of entering a post-COVID world without Royal East is unfathomable to the group. So they’ve spent hours, “many, many hours,” said Ma, thinking about how to help their home away from home continue to fill the community with love and warmth.

“It’s amazing,” said Erik, “that a place that’s so big can be so cozy. It just feels like . . .”

“It feels like home,” said Shen. And the rest of the group nodded.

Taro Pot at Royal East. The Boston Globe/Globe Freelance

Natachi Onwuamaegbu can be reached at natachi.onwuamaegbu@globe.com.