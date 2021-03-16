fb-pixel Skip to main content

Baker says state will release plan to vaccinate remaining groups Wednesday morning

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated March 16, 2021, 37 minutes ago
Last Mile Vaccine Delivery administered COVID-19 vaccines in an empty store inside the Mall At Whitney Field in Leominster on Tuesday.
Last Mile Vaccine Delivery administered COVID-19 vaccines in an empty store inside the Mall At Whitney Field in Leominster on Tuesday.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

Governor Charlie Baker said in a tweet Tuesday that the state will release its plan to distribute vaccinations to all Massachusetts residents on Wednesday morning.

“Tomorrow morning, our administration will release the schedule for all remaining groups in MA’s vaccine plan,” Baker said in the tweet posted at 5:52 p.m. Tuesday. “Every resident will know when they are eligible for a vaccine.”

Baker’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday evening.

The Baker administration has been criticized by many for the state’s troubled rollout of the vaccine.

So far, more than 2.6 million vaccinations have been administered in the state, according to data updated Tuesday afternoon by the Department of Public Health. The state is working to vaccinate 4.1 million adults.

The number of people fully vaccinated rose to 946,306 on Tuesday, according to the department. This includes those who have received either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

