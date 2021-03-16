Baker signs law extending voting by mail through June 30

Previously, voting by mail provisions were set to expire March 31, but most towns have scheduled their elections for later in the spring, according to a statement from Galvin’s office.

Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday signed a law that extends voting by mail through the end of June for all Massachusetts elections, including remaining 2021 annual town elections, Secretary of State William F. Galvin’s office said Tuesday.

“I thank the governor for signing this bill, so that town clerks can move forward with planning for their local elections,” Galvin said in the statement. “It is my hope that the Legislature will act as soon as possible on my proposal to make voting by mail an option for all future elections, so that voters, election officials, and campaigns can prepare accordingly for this fall’s city elections.”

Under the new law, towns can also reschedule an upcoming election for later in the spring, officials said. The option would give local officials more time to find alternative polling places. Sites currently located in schools may be unable to accommodate voting once in-person learning starts, the office said.

Voters can find a vote by mail application for any election scheduled through June 30 at www.MailMyBallotMA.com.

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.