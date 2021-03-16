Chelsea police investigating after shot was fired inside Hampton Inn; no injuries reported

At least one shot was fired inside the Hampton Inn in Chelsea Tuesday morning, but no one appears to have been struck by the gunfire, according to Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes.
In postings on his official Twitter account, Kyes wrote that officers rushed to the Inn on Second Street at 10 a.m. to investigate reports of gunfire in a hotel elevator. Responding officers locked down the hotel and searched for both suspects and victims.
“No victims have been located at this time,” he wrote. “It appears that at least one shot was fired in or around an elevator at that location. A perimeter has been secured in the general area.”
Officers are conducting a room-by-room search for “any possible victims and/or the individual responsible for firing the weapon,” he wrote.
No further information is currently available.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
