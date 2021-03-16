Community Fund for Wellesley announces two new grants

The Community Fund for Wellesley is providing grant money to support initiatives for the town’s health department, as well as an effort to promote more civil public discourse in the community.
The Wellesley fund “strives to be a partner for the town by helping find solutions to some of the most critical and pressing needs,” according to a statement. Under the Foundation for MetroWest, the Wellesley fund was established in 2008 to support community needs and opportunities, the statement said.
“The recently awarded grants will ensure that these critical initiatives have the support they need to best serve our Wellesley neighbors,” the statement said.
The grant to the health department will provide 10 iPad tablets to help health officials quickly and efficiently mobilize vaccination efforts in the town, the statement said. They will be used to record and track vital information.
“The iPads will be incredibly helpful as we navigate a new system to set up and operationalize COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Wellesley,” said Ann Marie McCauley, the health department’s nursing supervisor, in the statement.
The Wellesley Civil Discourse Initiative also received a grant, which will fund training for 10 community members so they can learn how to facilitate conversations about “tough topics,” according to Lise Olney, a Select Board member who serves on the initiative’s planning team.
“We’ve all seen how controversies can create big divides in our community and these trained facilitators can be a great resource to help build understanding, even when we disagree,” Olney said.
