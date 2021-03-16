Community Fund for Wellesley announces two new grants

The Community Fund for Wellesley is providing grant money to support initiatives for the town’s health department, as well as an effort to promote more civil public discourse in the community.

The Wellesley fund “strives to be a partner for the town by helping find solutions to some of the most critical and pressing needs,” according to a statement. Under the Foundation for MetroWest, the Wellesley fund was established in 2008 to support community needs and opportunities, the statement said.

“The recently awarded grants will ensure that these critical initiatives have the support they need to best serve our Wellesley neighbors,” the statement said.