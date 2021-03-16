Curry College working with Emory University on COVID-19 study

Curry College in Milton is working with Emory University in Atlanta on a COVID-19 study looking at the role of antibodies and their relationship to virus infection in a college setting.

The hope is that the research will help epidemiologists better understand how COVID-19 spreads and which antibodies protect people from infection or reinfection, according to a statement. The results also will help campuses effectively cope with controlling the transmission of the virus, and also could be used by other group residential settings, such as senior living communities, the statement said.

Hundreds of Curry College students and staff are volunteering to give blood samples that will be sent to researchers at Emory Rollins School of Public Health, the statement said.