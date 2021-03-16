Curry College working with Emory University on COVID-19 study

Curry College in Milton is working with Emory University in Atlanta on a COVID-19 study looking at the role of antibodies and their relationship to virus infection in a college setting.
The hope is that the research will help epidemiologists better understand how COVID-19 spreads and which antibodies protect people from infection or reinfection, according to a statement. The results also will help campuses effectively cope with controlling the transmission of the virus, and also could be used by other group residential settings, such as senior living communities, the statement said.
Hundreds of Curry College students and staff are volunteering to give blood samples that will be sent to researchers at Emory Rollins School of Public Health, the statement said.
“The partnership presents a unique opportunity for our campus community to play a meaningful part in expanding our knowledge of COVID-19 and ultimately helping to gain control of this tragic pandemic,” said Curry provost and executive vice president David Szczerbacki.
Christopher Jenkins, a business administration major at Curry, said he was participating in the study “because I want to make an impact in our community. I take the COVID pandemic very seriously. I know people who have lost their loved ones, and so if I can help make a change in the world, then I am all for it.”
Curry students came back to campus in late January for in-person learning during the spring semester, according to Curry College spokeswoman Lynda Curtis.
