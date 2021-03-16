CVS to offer COVID-19 antibody testing in all Mass. MinuteClinic locations

During the visit, the MinuteClinic, which is the retail medical clinic of CVS Health, will perform the antibody test, which includes the collection of a finger stick blood sample. The provider will review the results with the patient.

The point-of-care test detects for previous exposure to COVID-19 and results are available within 15 minutes. Antibodies can develop in as few as 14 days after infection, but the test is not intended to diagnose a current infection.

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health announced Tuesday morning that the company would be offering COVID-19 antibody testing in its nearly 60 MinuteClinic locations in Massachusetts.

Advertisement

COVID-19 antibody testing costs $38 and payment is due at the time of service, which can be made using cash or credit, debit, and HSA or FSA cards. For patients who have Medicaid, the MinuteClinic may bill this insurance based on Medicaid requirements.

There are no plans to end this service and patients can either walk in or schedule an appointment where available. Patients can find a clinic near them on the CVS website.

“We know there is growing interest in affordable COVID-19 antibody testing and believe that MinuteClinic can help patients access this service given our convenient locations, extended evening and weekend hours and our commitment to high quality, evidence-based clinical care,” said Sharon Vitti, president of MinuteClinic, in a statement Monday.

CVS Health is not yet offering antibody testing in its home state of Rhode Island.

However, the Rhode Island Department of Health started conducting serology testing beginning Feb. 22 through March 19. Testing includes people who have already had COVID-19 or those who have already been vaccinated.

In partnership with Brown University, the state health department randomly selected 10,000 households to get tested for COVID-19, COVID-19 antibodies, and genetic variants, or types of the virus that cause COVID-19. The program helps the state learn how many people in the community have been infected with COVID-19 and whether different types of the virus exist.

Advertisement

Households that were selected were sent a letter in the mail regarding this testing program and should visit portal.ri.gov to register for a test date and test site. The state asks participants to bring a copy of their letter to the testing site.

The state’s health laboratories are providing the tests and will post results two to three days after the test is conducted on portal.ri.gov, but will not notify participants of their results.

Anyone in the state can also receive an antibody test through their primary care provider.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.