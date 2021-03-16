Even without a parade to celebrate, Irish eyes still smile in Massachusetts

And for good reason: Massachusetts, more than a century after large waves of migration from Ireland, maintains a much higher concentration of people with Irish ancestry than most of the country. About 19.8 percent of residents claim some Irish blood, second only to New Hampshire, where 20.2 percent of residents are Irish, according to the US Census Bureau’s annual Where Irish Eyes Are Smiling report . About 9.7 percent of Americans nationwide claim Irish ancestry, many still concentrated in the northeastern US.

Marks of Irish heritage are everywhere in Massachusetts — in music, in shamrocks that adorn Celtics uniforms, in Irish flags that wave outside front doors from Plymouth to Braintree to Haverhill.

Within Massachusetts, the highest concentrations of Irish people are along the South Shore, long-ago nicknamed the Irish Riviera: 30 percent of Plymouth County residents and 25 percent of people in Norfolk County have Irish ancestry.

But it’s the more populous Middlesex County, with more than 300,000 people who claim Irish ancestry, that made the top five most-Irish counties in the US by raw numbers, not as a percentage of the population. It came in fourth this year, behind Cook County, Illinois; Maricopa County, Arizona; and Los Angeles County in California.

Across Massachusetts, thousands who would normally celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday’s will have to do it differently because of the coronavirus pandemic. But there are still ways to safely celebrate.

“This St. Patrick’s Day represents what COVID has done to us in a sense. We’re open for business,” said Maudy Dooher, deputy executive director of the Canton-based Irish Cultural Centre of New England. “At the same time, those who can’t come, you can stream it live to your home. You’re going to get that sense of being here, and of being with your friends.”

This year, with staff and guests mindful of safety measures they had to take, connection has meant finding new ways to maintain those ties from afar, Dooher said. The center is hosting a live-streamed musical program on Wednesday, with some musicians playing live in the function room and some having pre-recorded their music and messages from across the country and world. The center is serving corned beef and cabbage, both to people who have reserved a limited spot in its function room or those who want to take it home, Dooher said.

“This is a place they come to where they can hold on to their identity, and reach out to people who they connect with,” she said.

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.