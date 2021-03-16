FBI searching locations in Keene, N.H., as part of ongoing probe

The FBI responded to four locations in Keene, N.H., Tuesday morning as part of an ongoing probe, a spokeswoman for the bureau said.
Kristen Setera of the FBI Boston field office, which covers New Hampshire, confirmed the searches in a brief statement.
“The FBI is conducting court authorized law enforcement activity at multiple locations in New Hampshire in connection with an ongoing federal investigation,” Setera wrote.
She said agents were on scene at 659 and 661 Marlboro St. in Keene, as well as 73 and 75 Leverett St.
“At this point in time, there is no threat to public safety,” Setera wrote. “Given that the investigation is ongoing, I am going to decline further comment on the specifics of the operation.”
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
