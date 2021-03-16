Former Mass. biotech researcher, 37, charged with obstruction of justice in federal ricin case

“The main thing is, there was no intent to harm anyone, nothing happened, and nothing was ever going to happen,” said Derege Demissie, a lawyer for Saaem, in a phone interview. Demissie said he doubted Saaem would have been charged with anything had he “responded fully” to investigators’ questions at the outset.

The defendant, Dr. Ishtiaq Ali Saaem, 37, of Allentown, Pa., was charged via a document known as an information, records show. Court records in US District Court in Boston didn’t indicate Tuesday when Saaem will make his initial appearance there. He’s not currently in custody.

A former Massachusetts biotech researcher now living in Pennsylvania was charged Tuesday in federal court in Boston with obstruction of justice for allegedly lying to investigators about his efforts to acquire the deadly toxin ricin, officials said.

According to the charging document, Saaem lived in Massachusetts in 2015 and 2016 and at the time worked as director of advanced research at a biotechnology firm. Authorities didn’t name the firm in the document.

The filing described ricin as a poison that can be extracted from the seeds of a castor oil plant that grows in Massachusetts but doesn’t survive the winter. The document referenced another toxin, convallatoxin, which can be extracted from the lily of the valley, a perennial garden plant commonly found in New England.

Saaem in June 2015, the filing said, ordered six lily of the valley plants online, as well as 100 packets of castor beans, each containing eight seeds.

About a week later at his company office, the document said, Saaem allegedly falsely told investigators that he bought the castor beans to plant decorations for his apartment, and that he accidentally purchased 100 packets instead of one.

Demissie said Tuesday that Saaem ultimately “amended” the castor bean order and received just one packet.

Following his initial interview with law enforcement, the filing said, Saaem allegedly searched the Internet for tasteless poisons and rat poison and visited a webpage about poison in apple seeds. He also allegedly visited webpages with articles headlined, “What is the most lethal poison?” and “The five deadly poisons that can be cooked up in a kitchen,” and allegedly searched online for information on poison derived from tomatoes, the information said.

Law enforcement agents spoke with Saaem again in July 2019 in Pennsylvania about his purchase of the castor beans four years earlier, according to the document.

“SAEEM falsely said that he only intended to purchase one package of castor beans and he purchased them because he liked the color of the castor oil plant’s leaves,” the filing said.

Then on Aug. 22, 2019, the document said, authorities contacted Saaem about a subpoena to appear before a federal grand jury in Boston. Demissie said Tuesday that Saaem never testified before the panel, which wasn’t investigating him.

Saaem’s next alleged lie came on Jan. 31, 2020 in Boston, the filing said, when Saaem met with law enforcement.

“During the meeting, SAEEM falsely stated that he only intended to purchase castor beans to plant for decorative purposes and for no other reason,” the filing said. “In fact, SAEEM intentionally purchased castor beans which he sought to use to extract ricin.”

The filing didn’t indicate how Saeem allegedly wanted to use the ricin. Asked Tuesday why Saeem had bought the items, Demissie said more information would come out in “subsequent proceedings” in court.

“I don’t want to get ahead of the process, but he is not charged with making anything or creating anything or harming anyone,” Demissie said.

The office of Nathaniel R. Mendell, acting US attorney for Massachusetts, said in a separate statement that obstruction of justice carries a maximum 20-year prison term upon conviction, plus three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

“Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors,” Mendell’s office said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.