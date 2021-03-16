Foundation forms panel to promote racial equity, social justice

The Essex County Community Foundation has formed a committee to promote racial equity and social justice within the philanthropic organization and throughout the county.

The new committee, which recently held its kick-off meeting, is composed of area residents with an understanding of the impacts of racial and social inequalities in the region, along with foundation board members. It will advise foundation staff and trustees on the organization’s evolving racial equity work.

“The events of the past year have revealed the depths of racial inequity that exist in our country, and right here in Essex County,” foundation President and CEO Beth Francis said in a statement. “It became clear that it was time for the foundation, as a leader in the community, to mobilize and take action, and we are so fortunate to have such a passionate group of individuals working with us to move our region forward.”