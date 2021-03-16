Little R.I. wielding big power in D.C.

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Edward Fitzpatrick and I’m hoping the Johnston Cow did OK in Monday’s cold. Follow me on Twitter @FitzProv or send tips to edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com .



ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 131,487 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, after adding 985 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 3.7 percent. The state announced nine more deaths, bringing the total to 2,576. There were 134 people in the hospital, while 273,216 residents had received the first dose of the vaccine and 114,399 were fully vaccinated.

We’re not “Poor Little Rhode Island” anymore.

The smallest state has outsized power and influence in D.C. now that US Senator Jack Reed is chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, former Governor Gina M. Raimondo is US Secretary of Commerce, and Providence native Mike Donilon is senior adviser to President Joe Biden.

Also, Representative David N. Cicilline played a prominent role as a House impeachment manager in former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, and US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and US Representative James R. Langevin have increasing clout with Democrats controlling Congress.

”The concerns and the challenges facing Rhode Island will get more attention because there are more people with a direct link to Rhode Island,” Reed said. But in many ways, the work that Rhode Islanders are doing in D.C. affects the whole country, he said.

Reed, a Democrat, is the first Rhode Islander to lead the Senate Armed Services Committee. The last two Rhode Islanders to chair full Senate committees were Republican John H. Chafee, who led the Environment and Public Works Committee from 1995 to 1999, and Democrat Claiborne Pell, who led the Foreign Relations Committee from 1987 to 1995.

Reed said he plans on “following in the great tradition of thoughtful and bipartisan leadership” displayed by former Armed Services Committee chairmen Senator Carl Levin, a Democrat, and Senator John McCain, a Republican.

A West Point graduate, Reed has been on the Armed Services Committee for 24 years and ranking Democrat for six years. He said he had a “good working relationship” with the former chairman, Republican Senator James Inhofe.

Reed, 71, is the 23rd oldest senator but ranks 10th in seniority and also serves on the powerful Appropriations Committee. In an interview, Reed talked about the importance of submarines to the national defense and the Rhode Island jobs tied to that work. Electric Boat recently announced it will add 2,200 jobs in Rhode Island and Connecticut, including some 1,300 jobs at Quonset Point

.He spoke in favor renaming the military bases currently named for Confederate leaders, saying, “We are now a force that is diverse, and it is wrong to recognize individuals who fought against the United States and openly affirmed racial superiority.” He recently named retired Army Lt. Gen. Thomas Bostick, the first Black graduate of West Point to head the Army Corps of Engineers, to serve on the commission that’s renaming the bases.

He spoke out against Fox News host Tucker Carlson for mocking women serving in the armed forces. He said that if Carlson enlisted, “he would see the value that women can and do contribute to the military.” He recently held hearings to confirm Kathleen H. Hicks as the first woman to serve as deputy secretary of defense.

Also, Reed talked about rooting out extremism in the military following the arrest of active military personnel and veterans in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. “Men and women in the armed forces have to not only protect the Constitution but live out its values,” he said.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Alexa Gagosz reports that the Marsella Development Corporation has a $13 million plan to turn the ground level of One Union Station into a 16,000-square-foot food hall with more than a dozen restaurant concepts and bars. Read more.

⚓ Alexa also writes about how Rhode Island is again playing a key role in developing potential treatments for Alzheimer’s disease. Experimental drugs were studied at Butler Hospital’s Memory and Aging Program and at the Alzheimer’s Disease and Memory Disorders Center at Rhode Island Hospital. Read more.

⚓ Developed by a University of Rhode Island professor, a new saliva test for COVID-19 is less invasive and less expensive than PCR tests, more sensitive than rapid tests, and ideal for college campuses and developing countries where scientific equipment may be less readily available. Read more.

⚓ If you are looking for vaccine information for your city or town, wondering about the latest guidance from the CDC, or are curious about how Rhode Island compares to other states, we have you covered with all the latest information our new Rhode Island COVID-19 Resources page.

⚓ The Poor People’s Campaign came to the steps of the State House on Monday, calling for Rhode Island to combat poverty, racism, and voter suppression. Read more.

⚓ While its men’s basketball team won’t be in the Big Dance, Providence College will have its women’s hockey team skating as a No. 7 seed, enjoying its first NCAA tournament bid since 2005. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

⚓ At 7:30 a.m., the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee will meet and get an update on efforts to vaccinate K-to-12, childcare and early childcare staff. More information here.

⚓ At 9 a.m., the state Ethics Commission will meet to consider advisory opinions on whether Representative Mary Ann Shallcross Smith may participate in discussions on a bill that would eliminate the cost of criminal-record checks for child care providers when she owns child care centers, and whether former Senator William J. Conley Jr. may provide legal services to the Senate Education Committee on an unpaid voluntary basis before the one-year revolving door period passes. More information here.

⚓ At 4 p.m., the state Senate will hold an abbreviated version of its annual St. Patrick’s Day and St. Joseph’s Day celebration, with Governor Daniel J. McKee delivering the Irish heritage address and WPRI-12 news anchor Mike Montecalvo delivering the Italian heritage address. The Senate will consider legislation including the “Act on Climate” bill, introduced by Senator Dawn Euer, that would create a statewide greenhouse gas emission mandate. More information here.

⚓ After the 4 p.m. House session, the House Committee on Health and Human Services will consider legislation, including a bill introduced to by Deputy House Speaker Charlene M. Lima to ban the sale of cosmetics developed using animal testing. More information here.

