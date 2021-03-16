Missing Lowell woman’s car found in Ossipee, N.H.

Sinead Lyons, 41, was last seen in the Lowell area walking a German Shepherd on Thursday, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement Tuesday.

Police in Ossipee, N.H., located a car Monday that belongs to a missing Lowell woman last seen walking her dog last week, authorities said.

She is described as 5′11 tall and 150 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, according to the statement. Authorities say she was last seen wearing a white coat, white knit hat, and black knee-high boots.

Her 2005 White Volvo station wagon with Massachusetts license plates was found near Ossipee Lake, according to the statement.

Lowell police believe she was driving that car to the Ossipee or Effingham area, the department said. She also may be in the North Conway, N.H. area, police said.

There is believed to be no danger to the public. Anyone with information on Lyons’ whereabouts should contact New Hampshire State Police at 603-323-3333.





