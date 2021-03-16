Missing Lowell woman’s car found in Ossipee, N.H.

Police in Ossipee, N.H., located a car Monday that belongs to a missing Lowell woman last seen walking her dog last week, authorities said.
Sinead Lyons, 41, was last seen in the Lowell area walking a German Shepherd on Thursday, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement Tuesday.
She is described as 5′11 tall and 150 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, according to the statement. Authorities say she was last seen wearing a white coat, white knit hat, and black knee-high boots.
Her 2005 White Volvo station wagon with Massachusetts license plates was found near Ossipee Lake, according to the statement.
MISSING ADULT: Sinead Lyons, 41, last seen Lowell 3/12/21. Driving to Ossipee/Effingham NH area white 05 Volvo station wagon MA 926TN7. 5’11” blonde hair. May also be North Conway, NH area. Anyone with info on whereabouts of Sinead Lyons please call 978-937-3200@NH_StatePolice pic.twitter.com/kFNGcP9BGC— Lowell PD (@LowellPD) March 15, 2021
Lowell police believe she was driving that car to the Ossipee or Effingham area, the department said. She also may be in the North Conway, N.H. area, police said.
There is believed to be no danger to the public. Anyone with information on Lyons’ whereabouts should contact New Hampshire State Police at 603-323-3333.
Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.