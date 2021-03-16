Health officials report 19 coronavirus cases linked to New Hampshire wrestling tournament

Public health officials have identified multiple cases of COVID-19 associated with a youth wrestling tournament held in Hampton, N.H., on March 6.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said any individuals who attended or participated in the King of the Mat Wrestling Tournament between the hours of 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. may have been exposed to the coronavirus and should get tested.
“At this point, we know of 19 cases that have been associated with the wrestling tournament,” Laura Montenegro, a department spokeswoman, said in an email Tuesday.
The tournament was held at the Rim Sports Complex, a basketball and volleyball facility in Hampton, N.H.
On Monday the Rim Sports Complex put out a statement on its Facebook page that it was sanitizing and disinfecting the facility, and that the tournament organizer had done its “due diligence by contacting every program and officials who participated that day.”
“Upon hearing the news, The Rim Sports Complex has taken the necessary steps to sanitize and disinfect our entire facility,” the post said. “Over the past year, we have work tirelessly with the NH Task Force in writing the proper protocols for amateur sports and will cooperate with the state fully, to ensure a safe environment for all our customers. Please go to our website ( www.therimsports.com ) to view our daily sanitation policies and procedures.”
Public health officials said people without health insurance or a primary care provider can schedule a test by calling 603-271-5980 or by visiting https://business.nh.gov/DOS_COVID19Testing/.
