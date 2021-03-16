Health officials report 19 coronavirus cases linked to New Hampshire wrestling tournament

Public health officials have identified multiple cases of COVID-19 associated with a youth wrestling tournament held in Hampton, N.H., on March 6.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said any individuals who attended or participated in the King of the Mat Wrestling Tournament between the hours of 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. may have been exposed to the coronavirus and should get tested.

“At this point, we know of 19 cases that have been associated with the wrestling tournament,” Laura Montenegro, a department spokeswoman, said in an email Tuesday.