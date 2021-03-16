Needham appoints first woman to lead public works department

Needham recently named Carys Lustig to serve as director of public works.
Lustig, the first woman to hold the position, had served as interim director of public works since last October, when then director Rick Merson retired. She was previously the department’s director of administration and finance for nearly three years.
“Carys brings incredible knowledge and expertise to the position and thinks creatively about how to address challenges that arise,” Town Manager Kate Fitzpatrick said in a statement. “I can’t think of a better person for the job and I am proud that Needham will have its first woman in this role.”
In 15 years with the town, the Needham native also has served as acting director of facility operations, the DPW’s supervisor of administration, and administrative analyst for the Public Facilities Department. In 2017, she received the American Public Works Association Public Works Manager of the Year award in the administrative management category.
