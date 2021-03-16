Orange Line train derails at Wellington station; one of fleet of new cars put into service

The train was crossing to accommodate ongoing Orange Line maintenance work, Pesaturo said.

The derailment happened at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, Joe Pesaturo, an MBTA spokesman, said. No one was injured in the derailment, which occurred when a northbound train moving at a slow speed was crossing over to the southbound track.

An MBTA Orange Line train derailed in a work zone at the Wellington MBTA station, transit officials said.

Approximately 100 passengers were aboard the train when it derailed, Pesaturo said.

Pesaturo confirmed the derailed train was part of the fleet of new Orange Line trains being put into service. Those trains are manufactured by Chinese rail manufacturer CRRC, the Globe reported. The train is comprised of six different cars that all entered service on varying dates, Pesaturo said.

Advertisement

Two of the new trains had to be removed from service in 2019, the Globe reported.

The Tuesday morning derailment forced train service to stop between the Orange Line’s Community College and Oak Grove stations, with shuttle buses replacing service, according to tweets from the MBTA.

Six stations are impacted by the derailment — Community College, Sullivan Square, Assembly, Wellington, Malden Center, and Oak Grove.

Officials told riders to expect delays as a result of the derailment.

An investigation into the cause of the derailment is underway, Pesaturo said.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.