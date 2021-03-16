Plymouth, Mass., hiker, 66, found dead on Mt. Moosilauke in White Mountains

A Plymouth, Mass. man was found dead Monday after embarking on a hike and encountering difficult weather conditions on Mt. Moosilauke in New Hampshire on Sunday.

Officials from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said 66-year-old Roy Sanford left Plymouth that morning and had planned to hike up Mt. Moosilauke, a 4,802-foot summit in the White Mountains, and return home to his family by dinner time. At around 7 p.m., his family became concerned and contacted the New Hampshire State Police, officials said in a statement released Tuesday.

A New Hampshire state trooper located Sanford’s vehicle at the Glencliff Trailhead off High Street in Benton, N.H., and conservation officers conducted an initial search up the trail where they experienced blizzard conditions with heavy wind gusts and below-freezing temperatures, officials said. The officers reached the south peak of Mt. Moosilauke and then had to turn around due to the high winds and lack of visibility. Nearby trailheads were checked throughout the night, and the next morning several ground teams of conservation officers and volunteers searched the trails on and around Mt. Moosiluake while a New Hampshire Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter provided aerial coverage, the statement said.