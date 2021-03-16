Poor People’s Campaign brings demands to State House

“Maybe you can’t picture it,” he said. “That is enough dead bodies to put together from here to Westerly and back every year. That is a silent pandemic that no one ever talks about.”

Peter Nightingale – a member of the coordinating committee of the Rhode Island Poor People’s Campaign and a University of Rhode Island physics professor – said 140 million people in the United States are poor, and 250,000 people die prematurely every year because of poverty.

PROVIDENCE — The Poor People’s Campaign came to the steps of the State House on Monday, calling for Rhode Island to combat poverty, racism, and voter suppression.

Also, Nightingale said that “voter suppression is sweeping the country,” with some 250 bills introduced to try to restrict voting rights in 43 states. He noted that in Rhode Island, voters will once again have to sign absentee ballots in the presence of two witnesses or a notary – unless the legislature passes bills backed by the “Let RI Vote” coalition of 27 groups that would remove those requirements.

“Unless the Rhode Island legislature acts and adopts legislation that expands the right to vote for all Rhode Islanders, our state will be in the company of voter suppression states that have a witnessed signature rule for absentee ballots,” the group said in a letter to state leaders.

The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for a Moral Revival is an anti-poverty campaign led by the Rev. William J. Barber II and the Rev. Liz Theoharis. The group is focused on 14 policy priorities, including raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, protecting and expanding voting rights, and guaranteeing quality health care for everyone.

Pastor Carl Jefferson also spoke on the wind-swept State House steps, saying, “We, the Poor People’s Campaign, stand here in this state along with 31 other states from all around the nation to decree and declare that somebody is hurting – and it has gone on too long.”

People from different faiths and races are coming together as part of a national campaign to take “life-saving action” and “demand justice now,” he said.

“We are here to demand voting rights, guaranteed income, work with dignity, living wages, health care, clean air, clean water, and peace in this violent world,” Jefferson said. “We will not be silent any more. Let’s say together: One step forward and not one step back.”

Nightingale said the group is also committed to combating “ecological devastation.” He said that neighborhoods near the Port of Providence face health hazards and pollution from the activity there.

Monday’s event concluded with Nightingale symbolically “nailing” a letter with the group’s demands to the door of the State House. He said has inspired by both Martin Luther and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.