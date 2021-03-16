Randolph’s new police chief to focus on community outreach

Town Manager Brian Howard made the appointment at the March 8 Town Council meeting, choosing Marag over two other candidates from the local police department: Commander John Hamelburg, the most senior officer in the department; and Detective Lieutenant Melissa Greener.

Marag has been with the Randolph Police Department for 25 years and is currently the Commander of Investigative Services. He replaces Chief William Pace, who is retiring after 30 years in law enforcement and 10 years as chief.

In his public interview for the job, Marag said his focus would be on community outreach. “I want the community to have a say in how we are policed,” he said. “I really believe that we need input from the community and the police department to solve and prevent crimes.”

Advertisement

A second-generation police officer and graduate of Randolph public schools, Marag was head of Randolph’s street crimes and narcotics unit, a detective sergeant, and the town’s first school resource officer. He was cofounder of the South Shore Street Crimes Task Force, which Marag said coordinates intelligence sharing and response to large law enforcement operations in the region.

“Commander Anthony Marag has had an exemplary record of service over his 25-year career with the Randolph Police Department,” Howard said. “I look forward to his leadership as he implements a strong vision for community policing and works towards a police department that continues to reflect our community and values.”

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.