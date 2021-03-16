Rhode Island likely will not be able to make all adults eligible for vaccinations by May 1

According to state health officials, the current supply projections over the next month and a half do not support the president’s timeline. In a Tuesday morning meeting, Rhode Island’s COVID-19 vaccine subcommittee members said the state’s second phase of the vaccine rollout was still under “heavy discussion.”

However, it doesn’t look like the state will be able to meet that deadline.

PROVIDENCE — For weeks, Rhode Islanders have had a hard time securing vaccine appointments. So when President Biden announced last week that he wanted all adults to become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1, many in the Ocean State rejoiced.

Members of the subcommittee said Tuesday that Rhode Island likely won’t have enough vaccine in order to reach the May 1 goal, but added: “surprises happen.”

Rhode Island is currently receiving about 47,000 doses each week, according to state health department spokesman Joseph Wendelken. Eligible groups include people over 60 years old; K-12 teachers, school staff, and child-care providers; and those over 16 years old with underlying health conditions. While some high-density communities such as Pawtucket, Central Falls, and Providence are starting to vaccinate younger residents, not all Rhode Islanders who are currently eligible have been able to book an appointment.

On Friday, approximately 1,500 first-dose appointments were added to the state’s booking website for its three mass vaccination sites. Newly eligible Rhode Islanders went to the website to try to book an appointment, but many were unsuccessful. The site reportedly gave some users error messages or saidappointments were available when they were not.

According to Wendelken, the site received 2.5 million visits after 5 p.m., which was when the 1,500 new appointments were uploaded.

After a person selects their appointment on vaccinateRI.org, their time slot is held for a limited time while they fill out their information. But their appointment is not officially booked until they submit all of their information. When people were trying to make an appointment on Friday, Wendelken explained to the Globe, some time slots initially appeared available for a few minutes, but they could not be booked because other people were in the process of making those appointments.

“We are going to continue working to improve the customer experience, but are happy we were able to get so many appointments made [Friday],” said Wendelken.

Wendelken said the state made adjustments that will allow the site to manage more traffic. However, 160,000 newly eligible Rhode Islanders are vying for the 1,500 slots made available on Friday and the 1,890 appointments added on Tuesday morning.

All of the first-dose appointments added Tuesday were at the state’s newest mass vaccination site in Middletown, which has the most capacity right now. The other sites, located in Providence and Cranston, are focused on people who are receiving their second doses.

“We have a limited number of first doses available this week because most of our vaccine this week is being used for second doses,” said Wendelken. “However, there will be more availability next week.”

Wendelken said roughly 10,000 first dose slots are opening up this week at participating retail pharmacies and through the state’s website. Next week, the number of first dose slots opening up for those same sites will be closer to 23,000. He said the state expects vaccine supply to increase to close to 65,000 each week by the end of the month.

The health department is also in the process of developing a “waiting room” for the site, which would address the issue of appointments appearing to be available when they’re actually being booked, Wendelken said.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.