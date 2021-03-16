Salem State aims to train more teachers of color through grant

Salem State University recently established a pilot Educator-Scholars of Color program through a $100,000 grant from the Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation.

Under the initiative, aimed at increasing racial and ethnic diversity among future teachers in the region, the university is inviting selected students of color who aspire to become teachers to join in supportive groups where they receive advice from faculty members and can build community with one another. Students also receive funding to help pay for costs related to teacher licensure and job placement.

The program began with an initial group of students earlier this semester. It currently serves students studying early childhood and elementary education, but may expand to include students interested in teaching at other grade levels.