Suspected pipe bombs found in Salem, N.H. traffic stop had no explosives

Police in Salem, N.H. said Monday that there were no explosives in a set of three suspected pipe bombs officers found in a car last week, in a Friday incident that led to the evacuation of several local businesses.

“Upon further investigation, police found there was no powder in the alleged bombs, and no charges have been filed associated with those items as a result,” Salem police said in a statement.

Police said three men face legal repercussions from the incident on Pelham road, one on an outstanding warrant and two on drug possession and related charges.