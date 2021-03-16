Two seriously hurt after six-vehicle crash on Route 1 in Revere

The driver and passenger of a 2006 Ford Five Hundred, a 44-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man, both of Peabody, were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries after a Volvo tractor-trailer driven by a 59-year-old Kington, N.H., man allegedly rear-ended their vehicle, Procopio said. The truck driver was uninjured in the crash.

The crash occurred at 2:20 p.m. Monday on Route 1 northbound south of the Route 60 rotary, and sent six people to area hospitals, a statement from State Police spokesman David Procopio said.

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a six-vehicle crash on Route 1 in Revere Monday afternoon, after a tractor-trailer allegedly slammed into a sedan, setting off a chain reaction of collisions, State Police said.

The impact of the tractor-trailer hitting the Ford set off a chain reaction involving other cars, State Police said. The Ford, a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV driven by a 48-year-old Danvers man, a 2014 Subaru Outback driven by a 43-year-old Newburyport man, a 2013 Nissan Altima driven by a 39-year-old Danvers man, and a 2013 Honda Accord driven by a 32-year-old man and carrying a 31-year-old man, both of Medford, all were involved in the crash.

The operator of the Volkswagen was uninjured in the crash, but the occupants of the Subaru, Nissan, and Honda were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, State Police said. One of the occupants of the Ford was entrapped after the crash and had to be extricated by Revere firefighters.

The crash remains under investigation by State Police, which have not determined whether or not criminal charges will be brought, Procopio said.

As a result of the crash, multiple lanes on both sides of Route 1 were closed to accommodate the response and ensuing investigation, State Police said.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com.

