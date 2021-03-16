Two teenage girls face illegal firearm charges after shots fired near Area B2 station in Roxbury

The names of the girls were not released due to their age. They are scheduled to appear in Suffolk Juvenile Court Tuesday facing seven charges as juvenile delinquents. Those charges include three counts each of attempted assault and battery by discharging a firearm, unlawfully discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building and illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of a high capacity device, police said.

Two teenage girls, believed to be 15 and 16 years old, were arrested and a loaded pistol with a laser sight was allegedly recovered after Boston police officers reported hearing gunfire while they were in the parking lot of the Area B-2 station in Roxbury on Monday, officials said.

Attempts by the Globe to reach their attorneys were not immediately successful Tuesday.

The incident unfolded around 5:41 p.m. at the police station in Nubian Square at 2400 Washington Street while officers were standing near both their cruisers and personal cars parked behind the station when officers “heard what sounded like gunshots in their immediate vicinity,’' Boston police said in a report.

“Officers described hearing the sound of bullets traveling through the air above their heads,” police wrote.

Police said they saw bullet holes in an officer’s personal car and were then notified of a Shot Spotter activation on St. James Street and the St. James Street Park, which overlooks the station and the adjacent Roxbury Municipal Courthouse.

Officers responded to the St. James Street Park area and into the surrounding neighborhood. While driving on Akron Street toward Regent Street police “saw three individuals. Officers approached these three individuals, stopping near Dabney Street,” police wrote. “One individual fled. Two females tried to run back down Dabney towards Regent and officers were able to stop them on Dabney Street.”

One of the girls, police allege, tried to dispose of a handgun. An officer “saw the second one take a black handgun out of her black jacket pocket and place it on the ground in front of” a home in the single digits of Dabney Street, police wrote.

Police recovered a loaded .40 caliber Glock 22 handgun just after 5:40 p.m. Monday night in Roxbury. Boston Police Department

The two girls were allegedly later identified by witnesses as the ones who opened fire in the direction of the police station. police wrote.

Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman, said some of the officers who responded to St. James Street were wearing body cameras, but he could not say if a recording was made of the girl as she allegedly dropped the weapon. He said the department would not release any of the video recorded during the incident because of the ongoing investigation and since the suspects are juveniles.

The handgun was identified as a loaded .40 caliber Glock model 22 pistol with an attached laser sight, police said.

Ballistic evidence found in the park along with Shot Spotter reports indicate five shots were fired in the direction of the station, Boyle said. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“We are investigating whether or not it was their intent to shoot at the officers,’' Boyle said.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.