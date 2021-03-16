What’s up with those blocked-off stairs in downtown Boston? An answer, one year later

On March 9, 2020, now known colloquially as “The Before Times,” we set out down the street from The Boston Globe newsroom to inspect a curious set of stairs in the ground floor of a historic building.

Steve Annear is in pursuit of stories from the region that are so odd or unconventional, you’ll want to bring them up at dinner parties. Have you seen something out there that you’d like answers to? A giant door ? Or perhaps a graveyard of rocking horses , a strange stone marker on an island , or old trophies under a bridge? If so, reach out by e-mail — and maybe we’ll pick your idea.

Advertisement

At the corner of Milk and Devonshire streets, between Post Office Square and Downtown Crossing, the steps may be familiar to keen-eyed downtown workers, a hidden relic from a grander time.

They dip below the first floor of 45 Milk St., an elegant, old entryway featuring black railings, light fixtures, and what appear to be white marble walls. With its graceful arc and divided flights, the stairway looks as if it once led to a theater or lounge, perhaps an underground train station. (It didn’t, but more on that later.)

The curved stairs have long been blocked off by metal gates, making them all the more intriguing. The more inquisitive among us will peek through the openings, but all they will see is a forgotten bit of the city’s history, dark and dusty, sloping toward a frosted window and doorway.

So what’s down there, and what used to be? Why does the sweeping descent look fit for the opening night of a vaudeville show? That was the question posed by a Globe reader last year for an ongoing series exploring the strange, peculiar, and mysterious sights people stumble across in Boston and beyond.

Advertisement

But just as I started to look into the staircase inquiry, COVID-19 hit. Life changed. And the project was set aside for more pressing concerns.

Exactly one year later, while sifting through photos in my phone, I came across images of the stairway. They were the last pictures I had taken before Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency on March 10, 2020. I shared one of the pictures on Twitter to mark the anniversary. After some light nudging from readers, it became clear it was time to get to the bottom of the stairs to nowhere.

The stairs at 45 Milk Street. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The stairs are carved into the nine-story International Trust Company Building, which was designed by William Gibbons Preston, a renowned architect who also brought us the popular footbridge over the lagoon in the Public Garden.

It was built between 1892 and 1893 and expanded upon in the early 1900s. The central entrance faces Milk Street and is “marked by heavy Baroque pediment,” according to a 1977 report by the Boston Landmarks Commission, which was seeking to designate the structure a local landmark.

The commission deemed the building “architecturally significant as a major work by a prominent Boston architect” — Preston — as well as “an early example of Beaux Arts office construction.”

It was originally owned and occupied by the International Trust Company, then among the largest banks in New England. Tucked within the commission’s 38-page report was a brief explanation of where the steps once led.

Advertisement

“Due to a sloping grade towards Devonshire Street, the basement floor along that facade is at street level,” the commission wrote. “Low entranceways decorated with ornate cast-iron grillwork at the Milk/Devonshire corner lead directly to this basement floor, where the safe deposit vaults were originally located.”

Armed with that knowledge, we turned to the Globe’s digital archives for additional context. A story from 1907, around the time the building’s expansion was nearly complete, called it “handsome” and detailed the vaults in its lower levels.

“The whole building is divided into banking rooms and offices, the basement and first floor being entirely occupied by the International trust company for its increased banking and safety deposit vaults business,” the article stated.

Six months later, the Globe reported that the lower floor contained “two massive vaults each containing 3,000 boxes of the most modern character.”

There were two entrances, one at the corner of Arch Street, the other at the corner of Milk and Devonshire streets, the article stated.

“The entrances are of bronze and marble . . . the steps are circular, with a gradual descent. The railings are of old bronze,” the article stated.

Since then, the building has changed hands many times, owned mostly by real estate investors and various trusts. Through the years, parts of the building have been rented out to banks, lawyers, insurance agents, and as medical and hospital offices, according to the Massachusetts Historical Society.

Advertisement

In April 1978, it was designated a Boston landmark and a year later was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. In its 1977 report, the Boston Landmarks Commission said the building was vacant. Black-and-white pictures showed the corner section where the stairs are boarded up and blocked from view.

Year Up, a program that helps young adults access job and educational opportunities, is currently the sole occupant, taking up floors two through nine.

But the staircase’s recent history was harder to trace, so we enlisted the help of Matthew Dickey, of the Boston Preservation Alliance, a nonprofit that protects the city’s architectural past.

Dickey, it just so happens, also has a popular Instagram account featuring images of the region’s storied buildings and a following in the tens of thousands. Last week, he posted about the International Trust Company Building, hoping to solicit more information about the stairs. Readers quickly came forward with a range of theories and recollections. The most popular guess was that it once led to a subway platform, speculation that an MBTA historian dispelled.

“Even though this is something in all of our current memories, it’s weird how easily history can be forgotten in a way,” Dickey said.

Others recalled, correctly, it had been a restaurant at some point. Using a feature on Google Maps’s “Street View” that acts as a kind of visual time machine, Dickey turned back the clock to 2007 — as far back as it goes — to reveal that an eatery called Café Dino had indeed occupied the space.

Advertisement

According to Yelp reviews from the time, Café Dino was a popular lunchtime spot with a former bank vault where you could sit and eat.

“What makes this one of my favorite downtown spots is the extremely quirky setting. It’s literally a hole in the ground; if you manage to spot the street sign, you’ve gotta walk down a flight of stairs to get in,” one person wrote in 2009. “The weird, windy layout affords diners with plenty of nooks and crannies to tuck themselves into.”

But around 2011, Café Dino moved to nearby Oliver Street. After that, the building owners gutted the bottom floor, said Joe Levanto, founder of CRE Brokerage, a Boston-based commercial real estate firm that used to lease space in the building.

It’s been empty for years, Levanto said. But one feature remains.

“When you walk down those stairs,” he said, “parts of the vaults are still there.”

A mysterious set of gated stairs on the corner of Milk and Devonshire Streets dip down below the building's first floor. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff





Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.