Alaska GOP censures Murkowski, looks for ’22 challenger

The vote to censure Murkowski was 53-17 at a Saturday meeting in Anchorage, he said. The decision had not been publicly announced by the party.

“The party does not want Lisa Murkowski to be a Republican candidate,” said Tuckerman Babcock, immediate past chairman of the state party.

ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Republican Party has censured Senator Lisa Murkowski for voting to convict former president Donald Trump at his impeachment trial and now doesn’t want her to identify as a GOP candidate in next year’s election, a member of the party’s State Central Committee said Tuesday.

“It went further than censure, which was strong,” Babcock said. “But it also directed the party officials to recruit an opponent in the election and to the extent legally permissible, prevent Lisa Murkowski from running as a Republican in any election,” he said.

It’s a watershed moment for Republican politics in Alaska. Murkowski has been in the Senate since 2002, when her father, Senator Frank Murkowski, selected her to finish his unexpired term after he was elected governor. A Murkowski has represented Alaska in the Senate since 1981.

Murkowski spokesperson Hannah Ray said the senator would not be available to talk to a reporter Tuesday. However, when speaking to reporters last month in Juneau, Murkowski addressed a possible censure by the state party.

“They can make that statement. But I will make the statement, again, that my obligation is to support the Constitution that I have pledged to uphold, and I will do that, even if it means that I have to oppose the direction of my state party,” she said.

A message left with Glenn Clary, current Alaska Republican Party chairman, was not returned.

The censure resolution also faulted Murkowski for supporting Representative Deb Haaland as interior secretary, saying Haaland is an outspoken opponent of resource development on public land, which the party says is important for Alaska’s economy. Haaland was recently confirmed to the post. Alaska’s other senator, Republican Dan Sullivan, also voted to confirm Haaland.

The resolution also cited Murkowski’s opposition to placing limits on abortion, voting against repeal of the federal Affordable Care Act, voicing opposition to the appointment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and her speaking critically of Trump and demanding Trump’s resignation after the riot at the Capitol.

It also directed party leadership to recruit a candidate to run in the Alaska primary in 2022, when Murkowski is up for reelection. She has not indicated if she will seek another term.

Alaska voters, through an initiative, did away with party primaries and instituted a ranked choice system for general elections, which will affect next year's races. All candidates no matter their party affiliation will run in the primary, and the top four vote-getters will advance to the general election.

The system is seen by many as an advantage for Murkowski, who has faced tough primaries, particularly in 2010, when she lost the Republican primary to Tea Party movement favorite Joe Miller only to come back and win the general election as a write-in candidate.

PayPal cofounder makes $10 million PAC donation

Peter Thiel, one of former president Donald Trump’s few Big Tech industry donors, has pumped $10 million into a super political action committee bankrolling a possible campaign for one of Ohio’s Senate seats in 2022 by J.D. Vance, author of “Hillbilly Elegy.”

Thiel, cofounder of PayPal, who once employed Vance at his hedge fund, was the first donor to Protect Ohio Values PAC, which was founded in Virginia last month, allowing Vance to explore a possible run for the seat being vacated by Senator Rob Portman.

The Mercer family, also contributors to Trump, is expected to write a big check to the PAC shortly, said Bryan Lanza, a veteran Republican strategist working with the group.

“Trump, J.D., and Peter see these communities in a much different light than the Republican establishment,” said Lanza in an interview. “J.D. and Peter share the same vision.”

The donation, made Friday, was first reported by the Cincinnati Inquirer.

Vance, whose 2016 memoir chronicled his rise from a hardscrabble Appalachian childhood to Yale Law School, has positioned himself as the voice of a frustrated white underclass energized by Trump’s defiance and disruptions. His book was turned into a 2020 movie starring Glenn Close and Amy Adams.

Vance, 36, briefly considered a challenge to Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio, a Democrat, in 2018 after the Republican favorite, Josh Mandel, dropped out. Brown defeated his Republican opponent, former representative Jim Renacci, by 7 percentage points that year, in a state Trump won handily in 2016 and 2020.

The field in 2022 is expected to be crowded, well financed and highly competitive.

Lobbyist caught in bribery probe is found dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A longtime Ohio lobbyist who had pleaded not guilty in a sweeping federal bribery investigation has been found dead.

In response to a request about information concerning Neil Clark’s death, the sheriff’s office in Collier County, Fla., where Clark had been living, provided a report describing a man’s body being found near a pond Monday morning by a bicyclist.

When officials reached out to the man’s wife, she said the couple was having financial issues and that she had not heard from her husband for a couple of hours, according to the report.

Clark, 67, had pleaded not guilty in August over an alleged role in a $60 million scheme in which federal prosecutors say FirstEnergy companies funneled money through a network of dark money entities to then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder in exchange for the passage of a $1 billion nuclear bailout bill.

Former US attorney David DeVillers mentioned Clark’s death during a presentation Tuesday to the board of the Office of Ohio Consumer’s Counsel, in which he was discussing the probe.

A message seeking details was left with Clark’s attorney, Bill Ireland.

Clark, a Republican, had been described by federal prosecutors as the enforcer for Householder, strong-arming supporters and providing fund-raising expertise.

