1,018 confirmed cases, 16 deaths, and 75,184 vaccinations: See today’s new COVID-19 data from Mass.

The total number of shots administered amounted to about 87.3 percent of the 2,991,670 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The number of new vaccinations bounced back from Monday, when 12,448 were reported.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 75,184 to 2,610,479, state officials reported Tuesday.

The total shots administered included 1,664,173 first shots and 883,407 second shots of the two-shot vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

The state reported a total of 62,899 people have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 946,306.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has wracked the state for a year.





The department, in a separate report, announced 1,018 new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total to 570,638. The department also reported 16 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,355.

The DPH said 25,492 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 619 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 47,546 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 17.5 million. New antigen tests were completed for 2,685 people, bringing that total to 603,981.

The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 1.86 percent.

The department said the rate would be 3.2 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.