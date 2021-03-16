Can conspiratorialists be rescued from the rabbit hole?

The QAnon conspiracy theory, too, has come a cropper. Not only did Trump not emerge victorious by revealing, and prosecuting, the many depredations of the Deep State cabal of cannibalistic Satan-worshipping, sex-trafficking, world-dominating pedophiles that this kooky confabulation imagines him locked in clandestine combat with, he wasn’t re-inaugurated on March 4, as the fallback fantasy said he would be.

Why, the hosts at pro-Trump Newsmax won’t even let poor Mike Lindell pitch his pixilated pillow of purloined-presidency preposterousness on its cable waves any longer.

In a more rational world, these would be troubling times for those who steer by the stars of conservative conspiracy theories. For starters, the instances of supposedly supporting evidence for the Big Lie — Donald Trump’s claim that the election was stolen from him — have dissipated like dandelion seeds in a microburst.

Even Alex Jones — he of the Sandy Hook-shootings-were-a-hoax idiocy — has apparently had enough of the QAnonsense. “Q tells us stuff and all of it’s lies,” Jones ranted in January. When you are too loony for Alex Jones, you are well and truly bonkers.

Remember, meanwhile, the claim that the FBI’s probe into possible ties between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia was an attempted Deep State coup — and the repeated predictions that it would soon be revealed as such, with criminal consequences for all involved? Suffice it to say that none of the supposed high-level perpetrators have been exposed, let alone charged or hustled off to prison.

That conspiracy theory’s widow’s mite of hope lies with left-over special council Jack Durham, who is still beavering away on his Bleak House investigation into the investigation. So far, however, the only criminal consequence of his efforts is this: An FBI staffer has been sentenced to 12 months probation and a stint of community service for altering an internal e-mail, in a way he apparently believed was true, to strengthen a FISA renewal application. That was wrong of him, obviously, but this is just as obvious: One overreaching FBI agent does not a Deep State conspiracy make.

What we have here, then, is a fading and flickering out of the swamp fires that have so consumed conservatives. But will that lead people to abandon their belief in these conspiracy theories?

Don’t count on it, says Bob Altemeyer, a leading authority on authoritarianism and conspiratorialism, and coauthor, with John Dean, of the psychological examination “Authoritarian Nightmare: Trump and His Followers.”

“They aren’t given to thinking logically,” Altemeyer, a professor emeritus of psychology at the University of Manitoba, told me. “They have thinking processes that are heavily steeped in dogmatism and in social support for what they believe in, rather than scientific support or experimental support or data-based support, or supports that are capable of being disproven.”

Optimistically inclined, I try a different tack. But won’t some of them eventually realize that what they were told wasn’t true — and when they do, won’t they adopt a more rational view of the world? Ah, but authoritarians don’t evaluate their beliefs against the evidence, said Altemeyer; instead, they search for anything that will allow them to cling to those beliefs and thereby save them from having to confront the fact that they were mistaken. That tends to put them beyond reason’s reach.

“It is very hard to deal with people who are so intensely committed to being wrong,” Altemayer observed.

Matthew MacWilliams, author of “On Fascism: 12 Lessons from American History,” offers this example of the self-reinforcing belief system of authoritarian voters: In a poll he and several others did just before the 2020 election, a significant number of Trump backers said that if Trump were to lose, that meant the election was stolen, a claim that echoed what Trump himself was saying. Now that he has lost, they believe the Deep State stole the election.

So to them, MacWilliams said, “Trump losing confirmed all their beliefs.”

All that is troubling. A democracy suffers from want of a more rational electorate.

Yet there is a silver lining here. Both by popular and Electoral College vote, the American people have rejected Trumpism and, by extension, the conspiracy theories that sustained it.

Both linger now less as a national problem than as the GOP’s heavy burden.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.