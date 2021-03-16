In crucial policy reversal, Biden counters Trump move on bird protections

The Biden administration’s reversal of a Trump-era policy that would have crippled the Migratory Bird Treaty Act could not have come at a more crucial moment, with millions of birds now returning to Massachusetts to nest and raise their young (“Policy that weakened bird protections revoked,” Page A6, March 9) .

Passage of the law in 1918 was Mass Audubon’s first major legislative accomplishment, and for more than a century this bedrock environmental law has protected hundreds of bird species, from hummingbirds and blue jays at our backyard feeders to bald eagles, which have been successfully restored in the Bay State.