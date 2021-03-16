fb-pixel Skip to main content
In crucial policy reversal, Biden counters Trump move on bird protections

Updated March 16, 2021, 1 hour ago
A bird perches on a sign in the protected marshlands near the Entergy Sabine Power Plant near Port Arthur, Texas, on Nov. 7, 2018. The Trump administration had sought to change the Migratory Bird Treaty Act to eliminate the threat of penalties for energy companies that kill birds "incidentally."
A bird perches on a sign in the protected marshlands near the Entergy Sabine Power Plant near Port Arthur, Texas, on Nov. 7, 2018. The Trump administration had sought to change the Migratory Bird Treaty Act to eliminate the threat of penalties for energy companies that kill birds "incidentally."Brandon Thibodeaux/NYT

The Biden administration’s reversal of a Trump-era policy that would have crippled the Migratory Bird Treaty Act could not have come at a more crucial moment, with millions of birds now returning to Massachusetts to nest and raise their young (“Policy that weakened bird protections revoked,” Page A6, March 9) .

Passage of the law in 1918 was Mass Audubon’s first major legislative accomplishment, and for more than a century this bedrock environmental law has protected hundreds of bird species, from hummingbirds and blue jays at our backyard feeders to bald eagles, which have been successfully restored in the Bay State.

The Migratory Bird Treaty Act is intended to hold corporations and others responsible for preventable bird deaths, which number in the hundreds of millions annually. The Trump administration’s reinterpretation of the law had effectively ended enforcement of the law in the majority of these bird deaths.

Restoring the common-sense and practical interpretation of the law will continue the nation’s commitment to protection of vulnerable wildlife while providing clear guidance and guardrails for industry.

David J. O’Neill

President

Mass Audubon

Lincoln

