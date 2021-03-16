Safe social and emotional return to school also needs to be ensured

We see the debate continue about how to ensure the safety of students and teachers in the return to in-person learning (“School reopening delay is requested,” Metro, March 15).
As we plan for the transition back to something closer to “normal,” educators and families need to consider the possibilities for a big emotional impact on young people who have been out of the school environment for a long time now. As one colleague put it, “there will be big feelings” around things such as no masks at home, and yet everyone in masks at school; eating in groups again; leaving parents or grandparents, and getting on a bus.
Advocates for children and families urge caregivers and school staff to handle this transition with compassion and appropriate planning for behaviors that could signal anxiety and discomfort. It will be helpful to have conversations with children to anticipate new routines and to listen to and validate feelings. Tips for these conversations and other resources for schools and families are available at the Massachusetts Association for Infant Mental Health.
Thara Fuller
Executive director
John F. Kennedy Family Services Center
Charlestown
The center offers early childhood and family antipoverty programs and represents the Charlestown neighborhood in the Boston Family Engagement Network.