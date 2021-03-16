Safe social and emotional return to school also needs to be ensured

We see the debate continue about how to ensure the safety of students and teachers in the return to in-person learning (“School reopening delay is requested,” Metro, March 15).

As we plan for the transition back to something closer to “normal,” educators and families need to consider the possibilities for a big emotional impact on young people who have been out of the school environment for a long time now. As one colleague put it, “there will be big feelings” around things such as no masks at home, and yet everyone in masks at school; eating in groups again; leaving parents or grandparents, and getting on a bus.