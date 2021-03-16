State’s aid program has delivered to Main Street businesses

As noted in an earlier Globe article, there were 23 grant recipients, or less than 0.2 percent of the total, who had been cited for violations of COVID-19-related restrictions. In the interest of deploying capital as quickly as possible, past code violations did not automatically exclude applicants’ eligibility provided that they are in compliance today — a point on which the editorial agrees.

The March 13 editorial, “Heedless bodies in topless bar,” about state aid to restaurants and other small businesses, ignores important facts. Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation’s small-business grant program received about 19,000 applications, and to date MGCC has awarded more than $600 million in grants to more than 13,300 applicants. Senator Eric Lesser, quoted in your editorial, should be familiar with these numbers from my presentation last week to a legislative committee hearing that he cochaired.

Advertisement

With more than 80 percent of the committed capital already awarded, it is important to note that all applicants that met the program’s demographic or sector priorities and who submitted an application with all required paperwork have already received awards. Grants are prioritized by two principles. The first is demographics: specifically, minority-, women-, LGBTQ-, and veteran-owned businesses; businesses owned by individuals with disabilities; and businesses in Gateway Cities. The second is priority sectors: restaurants, bars, caterers; personal services; independent retailers; indoor recreation; gyms or fitness centers; and event support companies. MGCC’s program has already awarded grants to more than 3,700 restaurants and nearly 5,000 minority-owned companies.

Of the remaining 5,700 applications, roughly 1,700 were either ineligible or did not meet the priorities of the program. The other 4,000 are eligible but missing documentation, and they have received direct outreach from MGCC and important community partners. MGCC continues to work patiently with applicants who meet the objectives of the program, who need assistance to submit a complete application, and who have responded to their outreach — there is no “backlog.” Educating stakeholders and making efforts to contact applicants have been key elements of the program’s continued success. The tireless efforts of MGCC and its partners have delivered meaningful results to Main Street businesses across Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Mike Kennealy

Secretary

Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development

Boston