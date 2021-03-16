Sorry, Hoosier fans: Celtics coach Brad Stevens quick to block notion of taking Indiana job

When he was asked during his weekly appearance on The Sports Hub if he was going to quit his job in Boston and join the Hoosiers, Stevens said, “I am not.”

Stevens is an Indiana native. He grew up in Zionsville, played at DePauw, and coached at Butler, all of which sit within the state’s borders. There has been no indication that IU has actually reached out to Stevens, but the coach Tuesday made it clear that his focus remains with the Celtics.

After Indiana University men’s basketball coach Archie Miller was fired Sunday, there was an unsurprising groundswell of support in that region for the Hoosiers to pursue Celtics coach Brad Stevens .

He acknowledged later Tuesday that the support from the Indiana area is meaningful, and that it can sometimes make a situation such as this one uncomfortable.

“It means a lot,” he said. “Listen, I’ve got a lot of friends back there. I’ve got a lot of people that are really important to me there. My dad’s still there. That does mean a lot. I won’t act like that doesn’t. Like I said earlier today, it’s flattering. But I also realize that I’m the coach of the Celtics and that’s . . . It’s been an amazing opportunity, an amazing challenge every day for the last eight years, and I’m extremely grateful for that.”

Thompson, Langford shelved

Celtics center Tristan Thompson and wing Romeo Langford both missed Tuesday’s game against the Jazz because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

“I think we’ve tried our best to tell our team from the get-go that we’ve got to hit curveballs,” Stevens said. “This is going to be constant. As a staff, when we wake up every morning, we don’t know what’s going to happen with regard with who’s available.”

Langford missed the first 36 games of the season to recover from offseason wrist surgery. He was cleared to return against the Nets last Thursday before being sidelined for COVID-19 protocols.

Stevens said Langford is not expected to be available for Wednesday’s game against the Cavaliers or Friday’s game against the Kings.

Thompson played against the Rockets on Sunday and his status beyond Tuesday was not immediately known.

Applause for Shrewsberry

Stevens paused in the middle of one of his answers about the Indiana job to shift the spotlight to his close friend and former assistant, Micah Shrewsberry, who has been named Penn State’s head coach. Stevens said he has already ordered Nittany Lions gear to support Shrewsberry.

“I could not be more thrilled for him,” Stevens said. “Couldn’t be a more deserving person and a guy that I think will be incredible now that he has his own opportunity.”

Stevens said he used to play pickup basketball with Shrewsberry when they were both teenagers living in the Indianapolis area. Then they played against each other in college, and Shrewsberry joined Stevens’s staff at Butler before eventually leaving his assistant coaching job at Purdue to rejoin Stevens when he was named the coach of the Celtics in 2013.

Shrewsberry spent the past two seasons in his second stint as an assistant at Purdue.

“He’s as good as it gets,” Stevens said. “He’s got great perspective. He’s a great basketball coach.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.