Bruce Arena has new Revolution acquisition Arnor Traustason slated for left wing

Traustason, who joined the Revolution this week for an undisclosed transfer fee from Malmo FF in Sweden, helped Iceland qualify for the European Championship (2016) and World Cup (2018) for the first time. He scored the 94th-minute deciding goal in a 2-1 win over Austria as Iceland advanced out of group play in the Euros and also performed as substitute in one game in the World Cup.

The Revolution have seldom had to deal with losing players to international duty in recent seasons. That could be changing this year, as goalkeeper Matt Turner has established himself on the US roster and Tajon Buchanan (Canada) and Henry Kessler (US) have become candidates for Olympic teams. The Revolution also could be without their latest signing, Iceland’s Arnor Traustason.

Traustason, 27, has totaled five goals in 37 appearances for Iceland since 2015. He has not played for Iceland since October, but he could rejoin the national team for World Cup qualifying. Iceland has seven games (the first five at home) scheduled in Group J from Sept. 2-Nov. 14.

“We think we’re building a team that has good depth and we can deal with losses due to international duty,” Revolution coach Bruce Arena said.

Arena has slated Traustason, a right-footer, for the left wing. Traustason played mostly on the left, but also at right wing and central midfield, for Malmo.

“He can play wide positions,” Arena said. “He is right-footed but it doesn’t matter if he’s left- or right-footed, which side he plays on. Landon Donovan is right-footed and he played on the left. Carles Gil is left-footed and we play him on the right.

“We’ll wait and see how he fits in. There is always an adjustment in this league, and some adjust quicker than others. We think he’s a player that’s going to help us but we’ve got to get him acclimated to the team and the league.”

The Revolution are training in Foxborough and will begin preseason matches with a visit to the Los Angeles Galaxy March 27. The Revolution open the regular season with a visit to the Chicago Fire April 17.

Arena began recruiting Traustason after the Revolution lost in the Eastern Conference final in December.

“He was one of the players we were looking at, and as time went on, there was mutual interest and obviously we reached an agreement,” Arena said. “Like all players in the past year, all of our work was on video and through conversations with people, as well as our staff. And we thought he would be a player that would help our roster.

“I think with one of the big clubs in Sweden he has good experience. And he wanted to make a move. Boston is a great city for him in terms of family in Reykjavik because of [direct flights]. And, obviously, MLS is more appealing to players now.”

Traustason helped Norrkoping win the 2015 Allsvenskan, the club’s 13th title but only one since 1989. Traustason then moved to Rapid Vienna (Austria), AEK Athens (Greece), and Malmo, which won last year’s Allsvenskan.

Traustason scored a goal in three Europa League games last year and totaled 17 goals in all competitions in three years with Malmo.

Other Malmo players who have joined MLS recently have included Jo Inge Berget and Anton Tinnerholm (New York City FC), Magnus Wolff Eikrem (Seattle Sounders), and Yoshi Yotun (Orlando City SC).