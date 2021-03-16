Bruins choose Dan Vladar to start in goal Tuesday in rematch with Penguins

Coach Bruce Cassidy, making clear it was a decision steered by the club’s goaltending division, named Vladar over fellow rookie Jeremy Swayman, the ex-UMaine tender who is also here and was in contention for the start.

The Bruins Tuesday night will turn to Vladar, the 23-year-old Czech rookie, as their goaltender Tuesday night here against the Penguins in hopes of stopping a two-game losing skid.

Cassidy said Monday, prior to a 4-1 loss to the Penguins, that the pick for Tuesday would be one of the two rookies. He acknowledged Tuesday morning, in a Zoom meeting with media, that Halak may have the best chance of winning, but he prefers not to overtax the 35-year-old veteran with back-to-back starts.

Halak will be Vladar’s backup. Former University of New Hampshire goalie Casey DeSmith will be in the Pens’ net.

Vladar has played in one NHL game, pulling mop-up duty in a loss to the Lightning in the playoffs. In that game against the eventual Stanley Cup champions, Vladar played 28 minutes, 42 seconds and allowed three goals on 15 shots in relief of Jaroslav Halak, who faced the Penguins on Monday.









