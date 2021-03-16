Bruins lose grip on Penguins after giving up early lead

Even Rodrigues and Sidney Crosby erased a 1-0 Bruins lead in the first period and Evgeny Malkin followed with a goal in the second, pacing the Penguins to their seventh win of the month (7-1-0).

PITTSBURGH — The Bruins put some pieces back in place here Monday night, but not enough to shake their ongoing doldrums, suffering a 4-1 loss to the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

The loss, their second straight, dropped the slumping Bruins to 4-7-2 in their last 13 games.

The two sides return to PPG Tuesday night, the Bruins hoping that their offense, which piled up 43 shots on goalie Tristan Jarry, can finally start filling the net.

The night started well for the Bruins. They won puck battles. They attacked in the Penguins end, rolled up shots, and struck for the night’s first goal. And then they gave it back.

Matt Grzelcyk provided the lead, 1-0, with his first goal of the season, a power-play strike at 6:47. Working at center point, the ex-BU blueliner snapped off a rising wrister that beat Jarry high to the left corner.

Key to the goal: Nick Ritchie’s big man screen at the top of the crease, where he fended off Cody Ceci’s attempt to shoo him away.

But the Penguins, 6-1-0 in their seven previous games this month, roared back with their pair, strikes by Rodrigues and Crosby, to move out front, 2-1, by the 18:34 mark.

Jaro Halak, making his second straight start, should have made stops on each of the first two Penguin strikes. Goaltending has been a team strength all season. Not here in the first 20 minutes.

Rodriques, a former Grzelcyk teammate at BU, had little hope of scoring when he snapped his wrister on net from the far outside edge of the left wing circle off the rush. Halak appeared to have it cut off with his glove, but the puck hit his cuff, popped down and then bled through his pads and inched over the goal line. Tied, with 3:09 to go in the period.

Crosby was back with the go-ahead marker only 1:43 later, snapping a flat-angle one-timer from the bottom of the right wing circle, again off the rush. The Penguins had flow. Halak didn’t fully cover the right post, with Crosby’s shot sneaking by him on the shortside and into the net.

Grzelcyk’s goal was only the sixth by a Boston blueliner this season. The Penguins, far sharper than the club that visited the Garden in late January, moved to the 3-1 lead with Malkin’s power-play goal in the second period.

Malkin finished off with a clear short-range wrister, after Crosby lasered a pass across the slot from the left wing half wall. Malkin collected near the top of the right wing circle and snapped home his eighth of the season for the two-goal lead. The Penguins had only 16 shots on net, but three of them were in the net.

Jake DeBrusk, without a shot attempt in the first period, had a great bid for a shorthander at 13:18, galloping in with a feed from fellow PK’er Charlie Coyle. But Jarry came up with the pad save, his 28th stop of the night, and the Penguins carried the two-goal lead into the final period.

The Bruins trailed the Rangers, 2-0, after two periods on Saturday. It’s the first time this season they have been behind at 40:00 in back-to-back games.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.