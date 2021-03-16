Cam Newton thinks ‘things are already different’ ahead of his second season with the Patriots

Cam Newton reacted to the Patriots’ headline-grabbing opening day of free agency in a similar manner to New England fans.

Newton made a Tuesday morning post on his social media in which he was walking out of Gillette Stadium as “Welcome Back” by Mase played.

The 31-year-old captioned the post with a reference to the Patriots’ roster reset: “When you realize things are already different,” he wrote. “The second go around!”