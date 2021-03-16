EMass girls’ volleyball: Concord-Carlisle’s Corinne Herr headlines Players of the Week

Ella Gizmunt, Lynnfield — The sophomore star recorded 11 kills, 6 aces, and 2 blocks in the Pioneers’ only match last week, a 3-0 Cape Ann win over Triton.

Melanie Gildea, Hopkinton — The junior outside hitter totaled 13 kills, 10 digs, and 7 aces in two 3-0 Tri-Valley League wins over Holliston.

Corinne Herr, Concord-Carlisle —In two matches against Lincoln-Sudbury, the junior outside hitter notched 35 kills — 13 in a 3-0 win last Tuesday, and 22 in a 3-1 win last Thursday.

Avery Liou, Milton — The senior libero for the Wildcats also provided some offensive punch, registering a total of 16 kills in two 3-0 Bay State Conference wins over Weymouth.

Molly Trainor, Lowell Catholic — The Crusaders won their first two Commonwealth matches, 3-0, against Greater Lawrence with the senior tallying 7 kills in the season opener last Tuesday and 10 kills last Thursday. She also had 8 aces and 4 blocks in Thursday’s match.