Here are all the players the Patriots have acquired this offseason

Here’s a look at who they’ve acquired thus far.

After experiencing their first losing season in 20 years, the Patriots have wasted little time in revamping their roster for the 2021 season, including landing the top two tight ends on the market.

▪ Hunter Henry, tight end: Henry most recently played for the Chargers, and has 21 touchdowns in his five-year career despite missing all of 2018 with a torn ACL.

▪ Jonnu Smith, tight end: In his fourth season with the Titans, Smith posted career highs in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.

▪ Davon Godchaux, defensive tackle: The 6-foot-3-inch, 311-pound Godchaux was a fifth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2017 and has played in 52 games in Miami with a 179 tackles and three sacks, adding depth up front.

▪ Matt Judon, linebacker: College football’s leader in sacks in 2015, Judon has recorded 34.5 sacks in his NFL career, including six last season — a Ravens team-high.

▪ Jalen Mills, defensive back: A 26-year-old out of LSU who has played five seasons with the Eagles, he has five career interceptions while playing a variety of positions.

▪ Nelson Agholor, wide receiver: The 27-year-old Agholor has 272 catches for 3,411 yards and 26 touchdowns in five years in the NFL.

▪ Kendrick Bourne, wide receiver: He had a career year last season for the San Francisco 49ers, catching 49 passes on 74 targets for 667 yards and two touchdowns.

▪ Henry Anderson, defensive lineman: Anderson appeared in all 16 games for New York last season, starting eight. His 42 tackles were the most he’s garnered in any of his six seasons in the league.

